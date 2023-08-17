Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announces $290 million investment to enhance sport utility vehicle production

$190 million to prepare for the fifth generation all-new Santa Fe SUV

Yesterday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and leaders from the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, LLC (HMMA) President and CEO Ernie Kim to announce that HMMA is investing $290 million to enhance production of Hyundai’s popular sport utility vehicles. HMMA has designated $190 million dollars of this investment for tooling and equipment upgrades to prepare for production of the all-new fifth generation Santa Fe.

“Today, the legacy of the Santa Fe continues with HMMA investing $190 million dollars to prepare our assembly plant for the next generation of this popular SUV,” said HMMA President and CEO Ernie Kim at today’s announcement. “An additional $100 million dollars will be invested to support ongoing production of the Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle.”

“Hyundai’s nearly 4,000 Alabama employees have been making some of the highest awarded vehicles in America for nearly two decades, and the production of the completely re-designed Santa Fe mid-size SUV is another exciting milestone for the company’s Montgomery manufacturing facility,” said Governor Ivey. “I can’t wait to see the exciting new design on roads in Alabama and across the nation.”

According to Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed, “HMMA is a vital economic engine for not only our city but our state. From building world-class products to creating jobs and opportunity here in Montgomery, HMMA is a catalyst for the continued growth and development of our region. This latest expansion is a milestone in our partnership, and we are grateful for their continued success in Montgomery.”

“Every year that HMMA has been in business in the River Region, Montgomery County has been one of Alabama’s reliable jobs-creation leaders,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “We’re proud to have this award-winning worldwide automotive leader and economic partner in our county, and we salute them as they embark on this major expansion of their business.”

“The momentum happening in Montgomery is truly remarkable, with Hyundai being one of our esteemed partners that has played a pivotal role in driving this momentum forward,” said Montgomery Chamber Board Chairman LaBarron Boone. “The people of Montgomery and the wider River Region have benefitted from our partnership with Hyundai for more than two decades. During that time, there have been 16 expansions of HMMA, an investment that totals $3.377 billion at just the Montgomery plant alone. With today’s announcement, Hyundai continues to be a leading driver of the momentum in Montgomery.”

HMMA first began assembling the Santa Fe in 2006, and this will be the first full model change since 2018. The all-new Santa Fe features a bold exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3 inch Panoramic Curved Display.

When assembly begins later this year, the all-new Santa Fe will join Hyundai’s Tucson SUV, the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, and both the electrified and gas versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV on HMMA’s assembly line.

SOURCE: Hyundai