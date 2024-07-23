Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB triumphs at 2024 Red Dot Design Award, securing two best of best titles

Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB celebrates triple wins at prestigious 2024 Red Dot Design Award

Hyundai Motor Group’s (the Group) Robotics LAB has been recognized with three prestigious accolades at the 2024 Red Dot Design Award, including two Best of Best prizes. The Red Dot Awards are one of the world’s prominent design awards, with accolades for the HMG Robotics LAB given in Red Dot’s Robotics category.

“These awards are the result of Hyundai Motor Group’s continuous efforts to ensure that customers and innovative robotics technologies can meet naturally,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “We will continue to make efforts as a friendly guide to the robot intelligence society, alongside devotion to take the lead in turning imagination into reality.”

The Group’s innovative Safety Inspection Robot – named a Best of Best winner – is in operation at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). It utilizes artificial intelligence to inspect machinery within the smart urban mobility hub and identify abnormalities. The robot’s design features optimized packaging with a sculpted cover to prevent sensor blind spots, enabling accurate detection and increased productivity. Its exterior design emphasizes the robot’s technological capabilities and integrates seamlessly into the environment at HMGICS.

To maximize its field of view and improve recognition and detection capabilities, the robot can elevate the position of its camera, which is mounted on a telescopic extension. Equipped with four PnD (Plug and Drive) modules, one at each corner, the robot can navigate around obstacles on HMGICS’ production center floor. The robot is unique in its ability to inspect gauges, valves, and components in awkward locations, correcting false readings caused by human error and reporting any missed contaminants or spillages.

The Group’s MobED Delivery robot, a compact and minimalistic mobility platform, was also awarded the title of Best of Best. MobED Delivery’s DnL (Drive and Lift) module integrates driving, steering and braking into a single eccentric wheel mechanism. This design allows MobED Delivery to dynamically adjust its body inclination and height for seamless movement and safe delivery of goods. The robot’s wheelbase can be minimized to reduce inconvenience for pedestrians while ensuring secure transportation to destinations.

MobED Delivery’s adaptability allows it to traverse different terrains with varying elevations effortlessly. Its load tray extends towards the ground when the main body is inclined, with the unit’s conveyor belt guiding items smoothly towards the rear of the robot. This mechanism ensures the safe delivery of items. MobED Delivery can be seamlessly integrated into a diverse range of environments, including offices and apartments, eliminating the need for individuals to receive items personally and enhancing convenience.

The Robotics LAB’s DAL-e Delivery robot was also recognized as a Red Dot Winner. This food, beverage and parcel delivery robot can conveniently deliver to customers in complex spaces, such as offices and shopping malls, all thanks to its PnD module.

As part of its sophisticated design, DAL-e Delivery features a top display and signature exterior LED lighting, enabling users to identify its current state. The unit’s load cabin stores delivery items securely in transit and features double doors that open automatically, as well as a powered tray that operates on delivery. The robot’s power module offers autonomous navigation thanks to a suite of cameras and sensors.

SOURCE: Hyundai