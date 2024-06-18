Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America announces first production vehicle to be 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Award-winning electric SUV production starts in Q4

Today, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) officially announced that the first production vehicle to be produced at the company’s new Metaplant will be the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5.

While the 2025 model of the popular all-electric SUV has yet to be officially unveiled for North America, HMGMA is currently training and preparing to begin production in the fourth quarter of this year. The new plant will produce all trim lines (except IONIQ 5 N) and will eventually be the sole facility building IONIQ 5 models for the U.S. market.

“This is a very exciting time for HMGMA,” said Oscar Kwon, president and CEO of HMGMA. “We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line. It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with.”

Hyundai offers America’s Most Awarded EV Lineup. This year alone, the IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Electric SUV, Best EV for the Money and one of the Best Cars for Families by U.S. News & World Report. Cars.com has named IONIQ 5 the Best Electric Vehicle for the second year in a row. In previous years, IONIQ 5 was the 2022 World Car of the Year, 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year and 2022 Car and Driver EV of the Year. The model also received the highest TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Hyundai IONIQ 5’s sales numbers prove its popularity. It is Hyundai’s highest volume EV, with sales up 43% so far in 2024, and an increase of 82% in May alone.

Hyundai recently announced that for the month of June, buyers who purchase the 2024 IONIQ 5 are eligible for a $7,500 cash rebate. Customers who lease the 2024 IONIQ 5 are currently eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Hyundai Motor Group is investing $7.59 billion to develop HMGMA, which will create 8,500 direct jobs. Additionally, Hyundai and SK On are building a $5 billion EV battery cell plant in Bartow County, Georgia that will employ 3,500 workers. According to a recent Center for Automotive Research study, Hyundai’s investments in Georgia are expected to create nearly 40,000 jobs and create $4.6 billion in individual earnings every year.”

Additional vehicles to be produced at the Metaplant will be announced in the future. The Metaplant will produce Hyundai, Genesis and Kia vehicles.

SOURCE: Hyundai