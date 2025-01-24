Hyundai Motor Group expands testing and R&D facilities in Europe to accelerate sustainable innovation

New test center extension at Nürburgring enhances testing and development capabilities for future electric and high-performance vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is bolstering its leading role as an innovator and driver of change in the automotive industry by expanding its research and development (R&D) facilities in Europe by more than 25,000 square meters.

The Group is advancing its strategic focus on sustainable mobility and future-oriented expansion with the completion of its test center extension at Nürburgring and the upcoming opening of the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center’s new Square Campus in March 2025.

The Group has spent a successful decade developing at the Nürburgring, where they pioneered durability testing in 2011 and established a full-fledged test center in 2013. This history underscores its enduring commitment to advancing automotive innovation with its brands Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. The latest expansion at Nürburgring enhances the Group’s capacity with an additional 834 square meters of cutting-edge testing facilities. These include new workshop areas, specialized laboratories and high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities.

Advancing European R&D capabilities

The expansion continues with the upcoming opening of the new Square Campus at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. This 25,000-square-meter facility, located in the Rhine-Main region, is designed to set new benchmarks for the automotive industry. The state-of-the-art center will house the Group’s largest four-wheel noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) dynamometer (dyno), as well as advanced chassis and powertrain dynos. These devices are used to simulate and evaluate vehicle performance under various conditions without the need for on-road testing.

The facility will focus on improving EVs, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and electrification technologies. These capabilities aim to deliver tailored solutions that meet the changing needs of customers, particularly those in the European market.

This expansion of our facilities impressively demonstrates the progressive mindset that drives us at Hyundai Motor Group. We are constantly moving ahead, motivated by the challenge of pushing limits to achieve greater success. Germany remains at the heart of automotive excellence. Our investment in this powerful ecosystem reflects our confidence in the Rhine-Main region’s engineering expertise and innovative strength. More than that, it proves our commitment to the passionate engineers and partners who make it all happen. With our expanded facilities, we provide them with a hub for creative collaboration. They have the resources and advanced technologies they need to push boundaries and shape a more dynamic, connected future for the European automotive landscape.

Tyrone Johnson

Managing Director, Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center

Sustainable innovation at its core

The upcoming new Square Campus at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center exemplifies the Group’s commitment to sustainability. It incorporates eco-friendly materials, photovoltaic panels and heat pump systems. The facility will also provide a modern working environment, complete with hybrid workspaces, a rooftop garden and smart working systems to foster collaboration and creativity.

These facilities underscore the Group’s broader commitment to achieving zero-tailpipe emissions by 2035 in Europe and developing sustainable mobility solutions. The expanded infrastructure enables the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center to accelerate innovation in EV technology and high-performance systems. Simultaneously, it maintains its focus on environmental responsibility, upholding the highest standards of engineering.

Joining an innovation journey

The expansion of the European R&D operations at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center also opens up new career prospects for talented professionals in the Rhine-Main region’s automotive technology sector. This offers exciting opportunities for engineers across various disciplines, including electric powertrain development, ADAS systems and vehicle dynamics. Interested candidates who share a passion for sustainable mobility innovation are encouraged to explore career opportunities on Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center’s job portal.

