Hyundai Motor Group and Singapore strengthen joint research in sustainable energy and manufacturing solutions

Hyundai Motor Group and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore collaborate in the field of hydrogen energy and advanced energy system

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has signed a collaborative research agreement with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) in the field of new energy. The partnership will encompass a three-year research collaboration, focusing on the areas of hydrogen energy business and advanced energy system.

This collaboration between the Group and NTU, a globally renowned university, aims to take a step closer to achieving carbon neutrality. The focus of the partnership will be on developing alternative energy sources leveraging the Group’s advanced energy technologies that are suitable for Singapore’s unique characteristics.

“HMGICS is a global hub for Hyundai Motor Group’s future mobility innovation,” said Hyun Sung Park, Vice President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS). “Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate our research in the field of innovative technologies, ultimately enhancing the commercial viability of our sustainable mobility solutions.”

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Singapore-Korea Business Forum, Ritz Carlton Singapore, on October 8, was attended by Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Young-Joon Yoon, President and CEO of Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C); Hyun Sung Park, Vice President and CEO of HMGICS; Professor Lam Khin Yong, Vice President (Industry) of NTU; Professor Madhavi Srinivasan, Executive Director of Energy Research Institute at NTU; Duk-geun Ahn, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea; and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore.

As a city-state, Singapore faces challenges in achieving carbon neutrality due to its limited natural resources and heavy reliance on natural gas, accounting for 95% of its power generation. Singapore is expected to see a growing role for hydrogen energy and advanced energy system in its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

One of the key areas of focus will be studying the adoption of hydrogen production technologies and businesses in Singapore. This includes the implementation of Hyundai Motor Group’s innovative resource-cycle hydrogen production technologies: Plastic-to-Hydrogen (P2H) and Waste-to-Hydrogen (W2H) systems. W2H utilizes organic waste such as food and sewage sludge to produce hydrogen, while P2H utilizes non-recyclable plastic.

In the field of advanced energy system research, the Group and NTU have set their sights on developing a solution that is well-suited for urban countries like Singapore. The advanced energy system offers the advantages of easy installation and high safety levels thanks to its modular design, playing a vital role in achieving carbon neutrality in Singapore.

On the same day, HMGICS also held a joint signing ceremony for the establishment of a tripartite research center with NTU and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). The Corporate Lab Program is set to conduct research in innovative manufacturing domains such as AI, robotics and 3D printing.

This significant milestone will accelerate innovations in the adoption of innovative technologies, with the goal of creating a collaborative future mobility ecosystem in Singapore.

“The research partnerships between NTU Singapore and Hyundai Motor Group reflect how close collaboration with industry is vital in developing innovative and relevant solutions to address real world issues, including the race to carbon neutrality,” said Professor Lam Khin Yong, Vice President (Industry) of NTU. “We will continue to build on our long-standing partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, leveraging NTU’s core strengths in areas such as sustainable energy, AI, robotics, 3D printing, and advanced materials, to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for Singapore and the global society.”

In the signing ceremony, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor; Hyun Sung Park, Vice President and CEO of HMGICS; Professor Lam Khin Yong, Vice President (Industry) of NTU; Professor Warren Chan, Dean of the College of Engineering at NTU; Frederick Chew, CEO of A*STAR; Professor Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive of Science and Engineering Research Council at A*STAR; Duk-geun Ahn, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea; and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore were present.

The collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group, NTU and A*STAR highlights HMGICS’s transformative influence on manufacturing and customer experience. Driven by a shared strategic vision, this partnership aims to create world-leading, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions that benefit all. Hyundai Motor Group aims to advance technology and develop sustainable solutions, contributing to a greener future in Singapore.

SOURCE: Hyundai