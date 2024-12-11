Hyundai Motor Group and Google collaborate on software capability for future mobility innovation

Hyundai Motor Group begins partnership with Google Maps Platform to bring an enhanced navigation experience to its vehicles, in addition to previously announced adoption of the Android Automotive Operating System

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is expanding its partnership with Google to deliver next-generation navigation and infotainment experiences. Drivers of new Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles will soon get access to fresh information about 250 million places around the world from Google Maps Platform – in addition to the convenience of the Android Automotive Operating System – right in their vehicles.

By integrating Google Maps Platform’s Places API (Application Programming Interface), the Group will enhance navigation accuracy using Google Maps’ vast information about places, which includes fresh detail about business hours, contact information, ratings, reviews and more. Kia drivers in North America will be the first to experience these enhancements, with subsequent expansions to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models globally.

Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division said, “Hyundai Motor Group is developing technologies in the field of SDV and mobility to provide customer-centered values. Our partnership with Google, who helps people find a lot of useful information around the world, will serve as an opportunity for Hyundai Motor Group, broadening our coverage of technology in the mobility market and providing greater values to customers.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Jorgen Behrens, Vice President and General Manager of Google Maps Automotive said: “Every day, we make over 100 million updates in Google Maps to help people find fresh and comprehensive information about where to go and how to get there. By integrating our extensive database of places into Hyundai Motor Group vehicles through the Places API, we’re empowering drivers with the knowledge they need to navigate confidently – and we look forward to working with Hyundai Motor Group to bring more innovation to the fleet in the future.”

The Group has also adopted Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) to further broaden its software ecosystem. By doing so, it expects to secure an innovative edge in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology space and lead the future mobility market.

As part of ongoing efforts to deliver future mobility capabilities and AI to its vehicles, the Group will continue exploring more ways to innovate and driving experience in partnership with Google.

* Android Automotive OS and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Kia