Hyundai Motor gives a first glimpse of new i30

Hyundai Motor has revealed the first glimpse of the new i30 ahead of its public world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It features a host of design upgrades including redesigned bumpers and new LED headlamps, bringing a stronger, sharper look and more visual appeal.

In the teaser images showcasing the N Line model, some of the most significant new design features can be seen. The redesigned front bumper and the new grille featuring an updated mesh pattern are shown, exposing the wider look and stronger stance of the new i30. These elements are complemented by new LED headlamps and V-shaped integrated Daytime Running Lights, to create a more impactful first impression of the car.

Further design highlights for the new i30 will be seen when more images are released in the coming weeks. These include new rear bumper, rear lights and alloy wheel designs in 16-inch, 17-inch and 18-inch styles. The interior design has also been enhanced, with a new digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch display among other upgrades.

With the new i30, Hyundai will launch an N Line version of its popular i30 Wagon, meaning the company’s sporty trim level will be available on all i30 body types for the first time.

The new i30 will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020. More details will be released in the near future.

SOURCE: Hyundai