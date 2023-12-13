Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center kicks off construction of new state-of-the-art research center

The new R&D facility to show Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to innovation, creativity and sustainability while creating new job opportunities in Germany’s Rhine-Main region

Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center GmbH (HMETC), the hub of Hyundai Motor Group’s (the Group) European research and development (R&D) operation, has broken ground on its new, state-of-the-art research center.

Located in Germany’s Rhine-Main Metropolitan Region, the new R&D facility will demonstrate the Hyundai Motor Group’s commitment to innovation, creativity, environmental responsibility and the creation of new job opportunities. The opening is planned for 2025.

Encompassing 25,000 square meters, the new building will more than double HMETC’s office and research space, providing employees with a dynamic work environment. It also will integrate energy-efficient designs and advanced renewable energy systems that align with the Group’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint and promote zero-emission solutions.

HMETC is dedicated to driving the future of sustainable mobility through the development of electric vehicles (EVs) that deliver cutting-edge technology. The comprehensive approach includes the development of new mobility solutions tailored to meet the preferences of European customers.

The new labs will focus on the most advanced technological innovations, such as the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment functions and electrification.

The facilities include the group’s largest 4W NVH Dyno, capable of measuring a complete vehicle lineup in one platform, along with two Chassis Dynos and a Powertrain Dyno, enhancing the advanced testing capabilities.

The new research center represents a major investment in R&D, and it will enable the Group to stay at the forefront of the industry’s technological advancements. In addition to its existing office and research space, the new facility will extend HMETC’s collaborative work environment, taking the next step to offer even more job opportunities for professionals across various roles in the automotive field. The Group is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture and is actively seeking talented individuals who share a passion for innovation and sustainability to join its teams.

The construction of the new facility represents not only a major milestone for HMETC but also the next step for the Group in becoming a smart mobility solutions provider by driving forward zero-emission mobility in Europe.

SOURCE: Hyundai