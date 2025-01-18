Hyundai Motor Company explores partnership with TVS Motor Company to analyze last-mile mobility solutions for India

Showcases Micro Mobility Concept EVs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) today unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Together with TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor), Hyundai Motor is exploring contributions to the last-mile mobility market in India.

These innovative concepts underline Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment to its vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by reimagining mobility solutions that prioritize convenience, sustainability and adaptability as part of India’s dynamic transportation landscape. While no binding agreements have been explored or executed, Hyundai Motor is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles.

“Hyundai Motor is a customer-centric brand, and caring for people in India is our first mission. This commitment has driven us to explore designing micro-mobility solutions tailored to India’s unique environment, reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to enhance mobility experiences through thoughtful design,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design. “Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India.”

With a focus on contributing to the nation’s progress, these concepts exemplify Hyundai Motor’s advanced capabilities, engineering expertise and technological innovation, aimed at reshaping last-mile connectivity in India. The concept vehicles can not only address the pressing need for sustainable mobility but also align with the evolving demands of Indian roads and urban infrastructure.

“TVS is proud to explore a partnership with Hyundai Motor to shape the future of urban mobility,” said Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company. “By combining Hyundai Motor’s global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next-generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity. This potential collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership under discussion will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality.”

More about the concepts

Taking its commitment a step further, Hyundai Motor will explore the practicality and potential of these futuristic mobility solutions while analyzing their integration into India’s traffic ecosystem. Based on the findings, Hyundai Motor and TVS will explore rollout of the project. The Three-Wheeler concept is proposed to be produced in collaboration with TVS, while the development of the Four-Wheeler is under review, with a focus on its global potential.

Hyundai Motor’s Micro Mobility Concept vehicles are a testament to the brand’s customer-centric design and human-centered engineering. These innovative concepts have been created to redefine urban mobility, with key features such as an angled windshield for superior visibility, enhanced collision protection, a flat floor, and an extended wheelbase to maximize comfort and ergonomics.

With the Electric Three-Wheeler Concept, Hyundai Motor has boldly reimagined India’s ubiquitous motor rickshaw, transforming it into a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle that can serve not only as a people mover but also as an efficient logistics option or a rapid-response emergency vehicle. This innovative approach to mobility not only connects communities and livelihoods but also champions accessibility and inclusivity, with a foldable seat for wheelchair users.

Design of the concepts

With its compact size and manoeuvrability, the Electric Three-Wheeler Concept is designed to navigate narrow streets effortlessly. The height of the body is adjustable, allowing it to be lifted to navigate waterlogged streets during the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

A standout feature is the unique diagonal profile with an angled windshield. This element not only suggests enhanced collision protection but also ensures a clearer, safer view of the road ahead. This innovative approach demonstrates a commitment to safety while maintaining style and functionality.

Focusing on human-centered engineering, the vehicle features a flat floor and extended wheelbase, engineered for superior ergonomics. This provides more legroom and an improved seating position for the driver. Large tires ensure a smoother ride even on rough terrains, while the towing hook allows for quick recovery from potholes.

Every detail of this concept vehicle under review reflects Hyundai Motor’s commitment to India, including the color. ‘Aakaashi Blue’ is a color of the vast Indian Ocean and boundless sky, a testament to the limitless aspirations of the Indian spirit. It represents depth, stability and wisdom, creating a perfect balance between freshness and calmness.

Hyundai Motor is also reviewing the use of heat-reducing gloss black paint on the roof to lower interior heat conductivity, as well as exploring water resistant materials for the interior surfaces. These efforts highlight Hyundai Motor’s focus on developing vehicles specifically tailored to the high temperatures and heavy rainfall prevalent in India.

The interior reinforces this practical focus with flexible elements, including adaptable storage solutions, a slim cluster design for intuitive information display, a dedicated phone holder to enhance connectivity, and pegboard-inspired panels that can be adjusted for convenience, hygiene and safety.

Whether for daily commutes, last-mile deliveries, or group transport, Hyundai Motor’s Micro Mobility Concepts are designed to inspire adaptable solutions by adopting a modular approach to ensure simple and practical manufacturing. The materials suggest a harmony between local sourcing and the potential for sustainability. This embodies the company’s belief in creating solutions that are not only innovative but also responsible and meaningful.

Hyundai Motor is committed to reshaping last-mile connectivity in India through innovative solutions. The company’s advanced capabilities and technological innovation are showcased in these concept vehicles, providing sustainable mobility solutions that align with India’s evolving infrastructure.

SOURCE: Hyundai