Hyundai launches the Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Hyundai has introduced the Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship to help the next generation of women leaders. The scholarship helps close the gender gap in engineering, mobility and autonomous driving fields by awarding female students interested in pursuing an education and career in those disciplines. Five female STEM students who are driven by better will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 each.

“At Hyundai, we understand that building a better future starts with investing in the young women inventing it today,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America, “We hope this scholarship program helps funnel more women into the STEM fields, resulting in a significant impact to the gender gap that still exists today.”

Participants must be high school seniors or undergraduate students who are female, reside in the United States and wish to pursue a STEM-related field of education. Eligible students can apply for the award by writing an essay of 500 words or more on why they chose to pursue a STEM-related field and what drives them to be better.

Applications are open now until June 30, 2020. More information can be found at https://www.tun.com/blog/hyundai-women-in-stem-scholarship/.

Source: HYUNDAI