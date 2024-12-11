Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Crowned ‘Performance Car of the Year’ at 2025 China Car of the Year Awards

Hyundai Motor Company’s Ioniq 5 N, the first electric vehicle (EV) model to wear an N badge, has been named the ‘Performance Car of the Year’ for 2025 at the prestigious China Car of the Year (China COTY) Awards.
The China COTY Awards, which started in 2012, is considered the most fair and authoritative in the country. It is evaluated by a panel of 48 representative automobile journalists and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from across China. The award is divided into seven categories, including the overall ‘Car of the Year’ in China and six other categories based on specific vehicle types.
Ioniq 5 N’s impressive performance and innovation were recognized in early November when it was named a Top 10 Finalist for the 2025 China COTY in the ‘Performance Car of the Year’ category. A few days later on November 22, it advanced to the Top 3, competing against Lynk & Co and Mercedes-Benz. This achievement highlights the rigorous test drives conducted by the judges, who selected Ioniq 5 N from a pool of 112 models across seven different categories. The high scores awarded to Ioniq 5 N underscore its exceptional performance and innovative features.
Hyundai Motor is bolstering its presence in the Chinese market, focusing on both EVs and its high-performance N brand. The latter launched at the 2023 Shanghai International Motor Show and is integral to the company’s strategy in the world’s largest automotive market. Through the N brand, Hyundai Motor is enhancing customer experience through track day events and other events, highlighting vehicles like Elantra N and Ioniq 5 N.
Introduced in July 2023 as Hyundai N’s first EV, Ioniq 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high-performance EVs through new technologies and elevated racetrack capability, signaling the first step in N’s electrification strategy. It combines the standard IONIQ 5’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from electrified ‘Rolling Labs’ to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities. Ioniq 5 N has been widely praised in the media as ‘groundbreaking,’ a ‘game-changer,’ and the ‘benchmark’ for high-performance EVs.
Ioniq 5 N has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, underscoring its exceptional performance and innovation in the EV market. Earlier this year, Ioniq 5 N was honored as the ‘World Performance Car’ at the 2024 World Car Awards. Later, it received recognition in the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems and was named the ‘2024 Performance EV of the Year’ in the ‘Under $100,000’ category by Road & Track. Additionally, Ioniq 5 N won Top Gear’s ‘2023 Car of the Year Award’ and Car Magazine’s ‘World’s Best Electric Performance Car.’ These numerous accolades serve to highlight the Ioniq 5 N’s significant impact in the EV market.
SOURCE: Hyundai