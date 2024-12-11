Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Crowned ‘Performance Car of the Year’ at 2025 China Car of the Year Awards

Hyundai Motor Company’s Ioniq 5 N, the first electric vehicle (EV) model to wear an N badge, has been named the ‘Performance Car of the Year’ for 2025 at the prestigious China Car of the Year (China COTY) Awards.

The China COTY Awards, which started in 2012, is considered the most fair and authoritative in the country. It is evaluated by a panel of 48 representative automobile journalists and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from across China. The award is divided into seven categories, including the overall ‘Car of the Year’ in China and six other categories based on specific vehicle types.

Ioniq 5 N’s impressive performance and innovation were recognized in early November when it was named a Top 10 Finalist for the 2025 China COTY in the ‘Performance Car of the Year’ category. A few days later on November 22, it advanced to the Top 3, competing against Lynk & Co and Mercedes-Benz. This achievement highlights the rigorous test drives conducted by the judges, who selected Ioniq 5 N from a pool of 112 models across seven different categories. The high scores awarded to Ioniq 5 N underscore its exceptional performance and innovative features.