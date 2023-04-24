Hyundai GRANDEUR and Urban E–Pit win Red Dot Design Awards

Hyundai Motor’s eighth–generation Grandeur flagship sedan celebrated in the Car and Motorcycle category for its innovative styling cues and high–tech details

Hyundai Motor Company today reaffirmed its global design leadership by winning two prestigious 2023 Red Dot Awards, one for its Hyundai Grandeur in the Cars and Motorcycles category and another for the Urban Type E–pit Ultra–fast Charger in the Product Design category.

Hot on the heels of several other design–related accolades, the latestRed Dot Awards further reflect Hyundai Motor’s commitment to both building on its design heritage and innovating for future mobility.

The seventh–generation Grandeur (badged as Azera in markets outside Korea) is noted building on the flagship sedan’s design heritage while setting a course for the future of mobility with innovative styling cues and high–tech details.

Grandeur’s exterior design is noted for its Seamless Horizon Lamp, which accentuates the model’s wide stance and harmonizes with its parametric jewel grill, reflecting a perfect fusion of technology and art that characterizes Grandeur’s future–focused design sensibility. Grandeur’s wrap–around interior is trimmed in premium and sustainable materials to provide a clean, comfortable respite for busy lives.

Hyundai Motor’s innovative designs in the electrification space are also renowned. In 2021, the company’s first E–pit Ultra–fast Charger won a Gold Award in the iF Design competition. In 2022 and 2023, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 battery electric vehicles (BEV) earned back–to–back World Car Design of the Year honors. Now, the Urban Type E–pit Ultra–fast Charger has added a Red Dot Award.

Inspired by the pit stops of Formula One racing, E–pit greatly improves the BEV user experience by solving several problems that are typically found in EV chargers, such as bulky cables, complicated operation and service use, unclear charging status and hygiene as well as production and maintenance.

Designed to offer fast, easy, convenient and premium services to BEV customers, E–pit is easy to use and provides a simple yet powerful design solution that considers various charging scenarios based on Hyundai Motor’s human–centered design philosophy. The auto–positioning feature, which automatically moves the charging cable, allows diverse charging positions for different vehicles.

“These honors are a testament to the collective passion for creativity at Hyundai. It was our design dream team, who put their passion and heart into this project but also our engineers who made this success possible,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “We will continue to provide customers with new experiences and values by bringing differentiated designs for future mobility.”

Hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. The award breaks down into three different disciplines — Product Design, Brand & Communication Design and Design Concept — to better appraise the diversity in the field of design. The Red Dot Award: Design Concept invites designers, design studios, companies and universities to challenge the status quo and present their most exciting design concepts and prototypes to an international panel of design experts. For more information about Red Dot, please visit https://www.red-dot.org/

SOURCE: Hyundai