Hyundai and Spotify release digital my city unlocked local experiences

Hyundai and Spotify have come together to inspire drivers and music fans with the My City Unlocked digital experience. Powered by the all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra, three emerging artists will create a curated virtual tour of their hometowns through audio and visual storytelling.

Lauren Juaregui (Miami) – Jauregui has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists and producers, sold millions of records worldwide, and has amassed millions of global streams.

Amber Mark (New York City) – Mark was nominated for “Best Engineered Album” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

Gryffin (Los Angeles) – Gryffin is most known for remixing some well-known songs such as Tove Lo’s “Talking Body”, Maroon 5’s “Animals” and Years & Years’ “Desire.”

“Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are using music as a content centerpiece to connect the feeling of unlocking better local experiences with the technology-infused 2021 Elantra. It’s the perfect vehicle for exploring the city,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America.

“We are only just beginning to explore the creative storytelling potential of streaming audio and marketers are taking notice,” said Spotify’s Brian Berner, Head of North America Ad Sales. “Together with Hyundai, we’re bringing together the richness and intimacy of audio and our streaming intelligence to shine a light on local culture and creators, unlocking the many ways that audio can be used to captivate audiences and deliver the impact that brands expect.”

My City Unlocked invites Spotify listeners to join these artists through a series of podcasts, videos and annotated playlists that showcase personal stories and inspiration from their hometowns. Accessible through a co-branded digital and mobile experience, hyundai.withspotify.com, users select an artist to access their specific city guide playlist with scenic storytelling and local attractions selected by the artist. Each artist will also delve into personal stories about their hometown with popular entertainment reporter Terrence J in a branded podcast, “Unlock My City With…,” available only on Spotify.

My City Unlocked was developed and produced by Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, in partnership with Spotify’s in-house Creative Solutions team.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor America