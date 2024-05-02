Hyundai America Technical Center receives 2024 Economic Impact Award by SPARK

Over $739 million invested locally by HATCI during the last decade

Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., (HATCI) has been awarded the Economic Impact Award by Ann Arbor SPARK. The 2024 SPARK Economic Impact award recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to the regional economy through growth, investment, or overall impact in the region. The award was presented at the SPARK annual meeting earlier this week. For more than 15 years, Ann Arbor SPARK has served the greater Ann Arbor region as a catalyst for economic development. This is accomplished by building awareness of the region as a community that advocates for business and manufacturing development and growth.

“We are honored to have received the Economic Impact Award by Ann Arbor SPARK,” said John Robb, president, HATCI. “At Hyundai, we are committed to growing our U.S. footprint both locally and beyond. With numerous investments furthering an awareness of our brand and our unwavering commitment to produce thoughtfully crafted vehicles that consumers can comfortably rely on, for their daily journeys.”

Hyundai’s continued impact to the local community and overall contributions to bettering society are being recognized by the SPARK organization. The HATCI-MI facility has recently added a substantial expansion to its Superior Township footprint since 2023:

Field Crash Investigation Lab (59,000 ft2)

HV Battery Lab (3,250 ft2)

Crash Test Facility (25,510 ft2)

500m track & VDA PAD (94,000 ft2)

“SPARK and Hyundai have collaborated over the years to find creative solutions to further the company’s growth here locally in Michigan,” said Phil Santer, vice president and chief of staff, Ann Arbor Spark. “Today we honor HATCI for their innovation to automotive safety with their new, world-class Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

SOURCE: Hyundai