Humax and Kelvelec announce EV charging distribution partnership in the UK

Humax drives growth within the UK EV charging market with strategic distribution partnership

Humax has today announced a partnership with established EV charging distributor Kelvelec, expanding accessibility of the Humax EV Charger range to electrical wholesalers, installers and retailers. The agreement will help Humax increase its growth in the market and deliver exceptional customer service, reinforcing its reputation in the UK.

Kelvelec will stock the full line-up of Humax residential and commercial charging solutions, including the Humax 7.4kW Smart Home Charger, launched in March 2024. Designed for EV owners who need a fast, convenient and reliable way to charge their vehicle at home, the device is equipped with smart functionality such as fast charging and easy app control, and is quick and simple to install. Humax commercial chargers are OCPP-certified and meet international communication standards, offering a variety of smart features and supporting two-channel simultaneous charging.

Founded more than 25 years ago, Kelvelec provides the electrical industry across the UK with access to a reliable, experienced and efficient electrical distribution service, and is committed to delivering outstanding customer service.

Simon Humphries, retail business director at Humax, commented, “This new agreement with Kelvelec significantly expands our reach into the electrical wholesale, installation and retail market, and is supported by Kelvelec’s official ISO certifications and excellent service credentials, recognised across the EV and electrical industries. We look forward to working with the Kelvelec team and to a successful long-term partnership, as EV penetration continues to increase rapidly across the UK.”

Kelvelec director Alex O’Neill added, “Humax offers stylish and versatile EV charging solutions, backed by decades of innovation, exceptional customer service and unwavering reliability. We’re excited to be able to support their growth in the UK and look forward to seeing the relationship flourish.”

For all EV charging enquiries, the Kelvelec EV Team can be reached on +44 (0)1376 437093 or email ev@kelvelec.co.uk for pricing and availability.

Further information on Humax EV Charging can be found at https://humaxcharging.com/uk/.

London EV Show

Humax will be exhibiting at the London EV Show (ExCeL London, Hall S6-S10, Stand G4) from 26 to 28 November 2024, where it will showcase its full range of residential and commercial chargers, plus a first look at the company’s latest innovations and future EV product range. Senior management from both Humax and Kelvelec will be available for interviews at the show.

SOURCE: Humax