HUBER+SUHNER expands high voltage cable line with launch of RADOX® screened FLEX cables

HUBER+SUHNER, a leading supplier of high voltage automotive solutions, has today launched its new flexible and robust RADOX screened FLEX high voltage battery cable range, expanding its offering for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Based on the field-proven RADOX battery cables, HUBER+SUHNER has combined its RADOX technology with a new type of conductor to develop this next-generation battery cable range. The cable has an improved flexibility of between 15 percent and 30 percent – especially at cross-sections larger than 70mm2 – enabling more simple cable routing and faster installation in high voltage wiring systems to meet the automotive industry’s rising demands for increased flexibility and ease of handing.

Designed to connect the battery package, converter and e-motor, the cable features all the benefits of the HUBER+SUHNER in-house developed RADOX technology, including high resistance against abrasion, erosion, vibration, and chemicals. With a concentric wire design and robust RADOX material, the cable also provides long-lasting functionality and easy cable stripping for the downstream processing without requiring any additional protection of the outer sheath.

“Our RADOX screened FLEX high voltage cable delivers all the advantages of our renowned battery cables combined with increased flexibility to provide easy handling and installation, as demanded by light and heavy-duty commercial EV companies,” said Sertac Tekin, Product Manager, Low Frequency Product Management Automotive at HUBER+SUHNER. “The cable has been developed to meet the new, globally valid automotive cable standard ISO 19642-9 and fulfil the ADR regulation while ensuring the highest level of quality. As a result, the cable can be installed in transportation vehicles where an increased resistance to abrasion is required.”

The RADOX screened FLEX cable range can cover cross-sections from 16 to 120 mm2, with four different cross-sections already available.

Tekin continued: “By building upon our successful RADOX technology, we have ensured that our RADOX screened FLEX cables maintain the existing advantages which customers have come to trust, while offering more convenience, versatility and reliability – something the market has been lacking, until now. We have also shortened lead time by 75 percent compared to the standard HUBER+SUHNER time frames, helping our customers to speed up their design-in phase.”

The RADOX screened FLEX high voltage cable range is compatible with existing automotive solutions from HUBER+SUHNER, including its Modular High Voltage Distribution Unit (mHVDU) and EV-C cable system.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER