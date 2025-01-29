HORSE commences production of HR13 flex fuel engine at Curitiba

HORSE commences production of its 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder ‘HR13’ turbo flex fuel engine at its facility in Curitiba, Brazil

HORSE, a division of Horse Powertrain and a leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, has started production of its 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder ‘HR13’ engine at its facility in Curitiba, Brazil.

The flex fuel variant of HORSE’s HR13 turbo engine has been engineered specifically for the South American market. It can seamlessly run on gasoline and ethanol blends that are staples of Brazilian mobility and is fully compliant with L8 emissions standards.

The powertrain delivers peak power of 163PS (120kW), as well as peak torque load of 250Nm at just 1,600rpm.

Commencement of HR13 production adds to HORSE’s growing production abilities in Brazil, following the start of production of its 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder ‘HR10’ engine earlier in 2024.

The HR13 benefits from a bespoke direct injection system that’s been developed specially for ethanol fuel use. Each cylinder is accompanied by a centrally mounted six-hole injectors operating at 200bar pressure, tailored for exceptional fuel atomisation that delivers effortless power and torque without impacting fuel efficiency.

Enabled by a recent R$100 million investment in the Curitiba facility, HR13 production will be a key output of the plant, which has capacity to produce up to 600,000 units annually across its portfolio of engines.

In 2024, HORSE also announced an investment in a gravity-casting process to produce aluminium cylinder heads for both the HR10 and HR13 engines, as well as expanding its powertrain and emissions testing facilities to service third-party manufacturers in the region.

Wesley Palma, Plant Director at HORSE Curitiba, said: “The start of HR13 production in Brazil demonstrates our commitment to delivering engineering and manufacturing solutions tailored to local markets. Specifically created with flex fuel capability, the highly efficient HR13 is perfectly suited to Brazilian OEMs and consumers. HORSE is particularly committed to localising key manufacturing processes, such as casting for the engine’s cylinder heads.”

Patrice Haettel, CEO of HORSE, said: “This move reinforces our commitment to the Brazilian market and South America. Our message has always been clear: there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to global mobility, but instead tailor-made solutions that reflect regional needs. The HR13 reflects this ethos, powered by low-emissions flex fuels and optimised for Brazilian market needs.”

SOURCE: HORSE