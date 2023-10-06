Honda’s U.S. production facilities hosting over 1,600 students for Manufacturing Day to promote career opportunities in modern manufacturing

Students get up close look at 9 Honda manufacturing plants in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina throughout September and October

Honda is hosting Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) activities for students and teachers at nine of its U.S. production facilities, highlighting a remarkably broad array of exciting career opportunities available in modern manufacturing whether at Honda, within the company’s supplier network or at other manufacturing companies across America.

While MFG Day 2023 is officially held on Friday, Oct. 6, Honda facilities began hosting students in late September and activities at some facilities will continue throughout October. Students have the opportunity to meet with Honda associates and participate in hands-on activities like building a model car using an assembly line, virtual welding or a vehicle painting simulation that highlight different manufacturing areas and career paths. Honda’s MFG Day events will reach more than 1,600 students from 40 different schools in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and the Carolinas.

“Honda has a great MFG Day tradition, and our associates enjoy giving students a close up, hands-on look at modern manufacturing,” said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president at Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC. “Honda associates are passionate about making things and Manufacturing Day is a great opportunity for us to encourage the next generation to consider a career in modern manufacturing.”

National MFG Day activities at Honda

Students visiting Honda production facilities will learn about manufacturing directly from the associates who build world class Honda and Acura products. Students at every location will tour the manufacturing facility to learn how technology, automation, and teamwork influence Honda’s advanced manufacturing process. They will have the opportunity to learn directly from Honda associates about the company’s approach to manufacturing, including quality, efficiency and flexibility, as well as career paths in manufacturing. Students will experience a variety of Honda and Acura products that are produced in the company’s U.S. facilities.

Additionally, each participating Honda facility will have exciting, hands-on experiences for students that are unique to their locations and the products they build.

Alabama– Honda associates at the Alabama Auto Plant will explain how they build the Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport, in addition to the V-6 engines that power them. Students will have the opportunity to participate in a team assembly challenge and a virtual paint simulator that demonstrates how Honda uses robots and automation to assist in the painting process.

Georgia – Honda associates at the Honda Transmission Plant in Georgia will demonstrate how they build automatic transmissions, gears and components that help power Honda and Acura cars and light trucks made in America. Students will have the opportunity to try their hand at securing a bolt and interact with an automated robot used in the facility.

Indiana – Associates at the Honda Indiana Auto Plant will share insights about advanced manufacturing and how this innovative plant builds the Honda Civic Hatchback and CR-V. Here, students will have the opportunity to virtually weld parts of a vehicle and will get to test their skills as a race car driver with a racing simulator.

Ohio – Associates across Honda manufacturing facilities in Ohio including the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, Anna Engine Plant and the transmission plant in Russells Point will explain how they build Honda and Acura products, engines and transmissions and demonstrate new innovations in technology, helping sustain Honda’s manufacturing success in America for more than 40 years. Students visiting these facilities will have an opportunity to participate in a model car assembly race, torque bolt race and a bolt stacking game, highlighting assembly jobs. Students will also tour the Dyno Operations department to learn about quality testing careers and can participate in a large pedal tricycle race, highlighting the opportunities available with the Honda America Racing Team.

North Carolina – Associates at Honda North Carolina Mfg. in Swepsonville, North Carolina plant will explain how they produce Honda FourTrax and TRX series all-terrain vehicle (ATV) models, as well as a variety of outdoor power equipment products. Students will get to experience a variety of the products made at the facility and will participate in a virtual reality activity and model car assembly, demonstrating the teamwork and attention to detail required in building Honda products.

South Carolina – Honda associates at Honda South Carolina Mfg. in Timmonsville, will show students how they have been building ATVs and side-by-side vehicles for 25 years. Here, students will participate in a model car assembly as well as a 3-D printer activity, highlighting the technology and innovation used at Honda.

