Honda to make organizational changes (effective April 1, 2025) to further enhance its competitiveness in the era of electrification and intelligent technology

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2025, in order to sustainably offer the joy and freedom of mobility all around the world through its mobility products and services.
While maintaining the direction of the organizational changes the company implemented over the past few years with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality for all Honda products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will make additional changes to further accelerate its electrification business and to create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services and fully utilizing the company’s global resources.
Key points of the organizational changes effective April 1, 2025
- Reorganization of Automobile Operations
- Creation of Automobile Development Operations
- Reorganization of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations
Details of the organizational changes
As a result of creating Electrification Business Development Operations for the purpose of strengthening its electrification business, Honda has enhanced coordination across the areas of SEDB (Sales, Engineering/production, Development and Buying/purchasing) and established a highly efficient and high-quality product development operation. Based on such an achievement, Honda will further focus on the areas of creativity, such as creation of new value and new technologies, which will determine the value of future Honda products, and accelerate the shift toward electrification with a strong sense of speed. To this end, the company will make organizational changes to 1) Electrification Business Development Operations, 2) Automobile Operations, and 3) Motorcycle and Power Products Operations.
1) Reorganization of Automobile Operations:
The Automobile Business Strategy Unit and the SDV Business Development Unit, which currently belong to Electrification Business Development Operations, will be integrated into Automobile Operations. Honda will further enhance its competitive strengths by building an operational structure which enables an integrated approach to business planning, digital services, as well as the enhancement of the value delivered through the customer experience.
2) Creation of Automobile Development Operations:
Automobile Development Operations will be newly created to strengthen development capabilities and achieve highly efficient development in order to create innovative new value, technology, and products full of creativity. The EV development functions of Electrification Business Development Operations and the ICE (internal combustion engines) development functions of Automobile Operations will be integrated to strengthen automobile development operations, including quality, cost and the development process.
3) Reorganization of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations:
To further accelerate electrification of motorcycle business, the Motorcycle and Power Products Electrification Business Development Unit will be integrated into Motorcycle and Power Products Operations.
By further accelerating its initiatives toward the corporate transformation through electrification and creation of new value, Honda will strive to be a company that stands out and that society wants to exist in the era of electrification.
