Honda to make organizational changes (effective April 1, 2025) to further enhance its competitiveness in the era of electrification and intelligent technology

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2025, in order to sustainably offer the joy and freedom of mobility all around the world through its mobility products and services.

While maintaining the direction of the organizational changes the company implemented over the past few years with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality for all Honda products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will make additional changes to further accelerate its electrification business and to create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services and fully utilizing the company’s global resources.