Honda to begin sales of new “WR-V” SUV in Japan

“Freestyle” SUV that accommodates diverse lifestyles and customer needs

*1 The vehicle name, WR-V, is an acronym that stands for “Winsome Runabout Vehicle.” The word “winsome” means “delightful” and “cheerful,” and the name represents Honda’s desire to create a vehicle people can use to enjoy their everyday lives with energy and enthusiasm.

*2 In the “compact SUV” class. Honda research as of December 2023.

Sales plan (in Japan, monthly): 3,000 units

＜Key features of the WR-V＞

The grand concept of the WR-V is the “Versatile Freestyler.” “Versatile” represents the vehicle’s adaptability to a variety of lifestyles and customer needs, and “freestyler” expresses that it will enable users to transcend various constraints and live their lives more freely and in their own style. Honda developed the new WR-V with the aim of creating a vehicle that will embrace and support the thoughts of individuals who think-outside-the-box, dispel stereotypes and express their unique way of life with more freewheeling thinking.

Packaging

The driver’s seat was designed to realize both excellent visibility from a high eye point and a sedan-like driving posture achieved by an easy-to-operate layout of the steering wheel and pedals.

The driver’s seat features a large forward and downward viewing angle that makes it easier for the driver to get a good sense of the distance in front of the vehicle. Moreover, the shape of the front hood was devised so that the driver can see the edge of the hood on the front passenger side. The ease-of-driving was pursued by adopting a design that enhances the visibility in front of the front hood.

Aiming for a spacious cabin that is comparable to that of vehicles one class above, sufficient overhead space was secured for rear seat passengers. In addition, the lower part of the door lining and seatback of the front seats were carefully designed to realize ample legroom which also makes ingress/regress easier.

The WR-V features a cargo space of 458 liters *3 , the top-level capacity in its class. This large cargo space was realized by securing a sufficiently long cargo space from the rear seats, making the wall surfaces nearly flat and installing under-floor storage space. The spacious interior is designed to accommodate a variety of customer needs.

The minimum ground clearance is 195 mm, the top-level height in its class*2, which reduces the stress of driving on unpaved and bumpy roads and increases driving flexibility.

*3 The cargo volume measurement is based on the VDA method.

Design

The exterior design team strived to create styling that evokes customers’ peace of mind and sense of trust. A thick and long nose was expressed with the combination of a flat front hood that extends the horizontal beltlines all the way to the front end of the vehicle and the thick rectangular front grille. The thick body shape, which extends from the front nose to the rear, expresses the stately appearance of the vehicle. The front and rear lights are designed to enhance the sense of width, as if the vehicle is planting its feet firmly on four corners. Full LED lights are adopted for the front lights, and the brake lights and tail lights also adopted LED lights.

The interior design team adopted simple designs with horizontal motifs and strived to create a space that makes driving easy by positioning switches toward the center of the dashboard. Meters that combine a 7-inch TFT LCD meter and an analog speedometer were adopted. The 7-inch TFT LCD meter displays basic information such as the speedometer and driving mode, as well as Honda SENSING information in an easy-to-read manner. In addition, rear ventilation, which brings air from the air conditioning unit to the rear seats, is standard equipment on all types/trims to enhance the comfort of rear-seat passengers.

Dynamics

Aiming to create an SUV that all drivers can drive with peace of mind, the development team pursued handling performance that accurately responds to the driver’s intention to accelerate/cruise, turn and stop, as well as vehicle stability and excellent occupant comfort. The WR-V features dynamic performance that embraces and supports the feelings of the customer.

The WR-V is equipped with a 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine that is both quiet and powerful. The development team pursued a linear acceleration feel by adopting a CVT that uses G-design Shift Control, a cooperative control between DBW *4 and CVT. Moreover, the CVT control was optimized for the WR-V, including the adoption of “step shift” control during acceleration and deceleration, in the pursuit of a comfortable driving/riding experience customers can enjoy with peace of mind in a variety of driving situations.

Based on the chassis of the Honda Fit (Jazz), the electronic power steering and suspension were optimized for the WR-V to realize easy-to-operate and linear handling quality. Moreover, a long wheelbase of 2,650 mm was adopted to achieve excellent straight-line stability and occupant comfort.

Engine vibration was reduced by optimizing the placement and size of the engine mounts. In addition, sound insulation and sound absorption measures were taken to reduce road noise and realize a quiet and comfortable cabin space while offering the exhilarating sound of the i-VTEC engine.

*4 DBW: Dive-by-wire

Features for Peace of Mind and Safety

Honda SENSING*5 advanced safety and driver-assistive system is standard equipment on all types/trims of the WR-V. Adopting the system equipped with a front wide-view camera and a total of eight sonar sensors placed in the front and rear parts of the vehicle, the WR-V pursues greater peace of mind and safety for customers.

＜List of Honda SENSING functions available for the all-new WR-V＞

1. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) 2. Collision Mitigation Throttle Control *6

Collision Mitigation Throttle Control 3. Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control *6

Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control 4. Low Speed Brake Function *6

Low Speed Brake Function 5. Unintended Acceleration Mitigation

Unintended Acceleration Mitigation 6. Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System

Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System 7. Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System 8. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) 9. Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) 10. Lead Car Departure Notification System

Lead Car Departure Notification System 11. Traffic Sign Recognition

Traffic Sign Recognition 12. Auto High Beam Headlights

Auto High Beam Headlights 13. Parking Sensor System

*5 Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit, Honda website:

https://global.honda/en/tech/Safety_and_driver-assistive_technologies_Honda_SENSING/

*6 T The three functions – Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control and Low Speed Brake Function – are collectively called Low Speed Braking Control.

