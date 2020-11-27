Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2020.
World Production
|October 2020
|YOY
|Jan.- Oct.
2020
|YOY
|Japan
|66,509
|118.4%
|603,171
|81.6%
|Outside of Japan
|386,231
|103.7%
|2,909,749
|79.6%
|North America
|164,995
|98.6%
|1,193,367
|75.5%
|(USA)
|111,072
|100.5%
|801,354
|76.1%
|Europe
|8,757
|76.6%
|55,565
|58.7%
|Asia
|205,315＊1
|116.1%
|1,579,414
|85.8%
|(China)
|158,722＊1
|125.6%
|1,272,637
|100.3%
|Others
|7,164
|43.0%
|81,403
|57.4%
|Total
|452,740
|105.7%
|3,512,920
|79.9%
*1 Record high for the month of October
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|October 2020
|YOY
|Jan.- Oct.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|53,349
|138.1%
|522,030
|81.8%
|Registrations
|26,478
|144.0%
|249,317
|78.1%
|Mini-vehicles
|26,871
|132.7%
|272,713
|85.5%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fisrt time in 13 months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in eight months.
- Fit was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 9,000 units. Freed was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 7,849 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 16,052 units. N-WGN was the industry’s nineth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 5,943 units.
Exports from Japan
|October 2020
|YOY
|Jan.- Oct.
2020
|YOY
|Total
|5,969
|48.1%
|79,859
|67.8%
|North America
|0
|0.0%
|5,427
|20.8%
|(USA)
|0
|0.0%
|4,779
|18.8%
|Europe
|5,270
|54.6%
|61,195
|82.8%
|Asia
|402
|99.0%
|6,099
|69.7%
|Others
|297
|21.2%
|7,138
|79.9%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda