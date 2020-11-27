Honda sets monthly records for automobile production in Asia and China

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of October 2020.

World Production

October 2020 YOY Jan.- Oct.

2020 YOY Japan 66,509 118.4% 603,171 81.6% Outside of Japan 386,231 103.7% 2,909,749 79.6% North America 164,995 98.6% 1,193,367 75.5% (USA) 111,072 100.5% 801,354 76.1% Europe 8,757 76.6% 55,565 58.7% Asia 205,315＊1 116.1% 1,579,414 85.8% (China) 158,722＊1 125.6% 1,272,637 100.3% Others 7,164 43.0% 81,403 57.4% Total 452,740 105.7% 3,512,920 79.9%

*1 Record high for the month of October

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

October 2020 YOY Jan.- Oct.

2020 YOY Total 53,349 138.1% 522,030 81.8% Registrations 26,478 144.0% 249,317 78.1% Mini-vehicles 26,871 132.7% 272,713 85.5%

Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in 13 months.

New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the fisrt time in 13 months.

Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in eight months.

Fit was the industry’s seventh best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 9,000 units. Freed was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of October 2020 with sales of 7,849 units.

N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 16,052 units. N-WGN was the industry’s nineth best-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of October 2020 with sales of 5,943 units.

Exports from Japan

October 2020 YOY Jan.- Oct.

2020 YOY Total 5,969 48.1% 79,859 67.8% North America 0 0.0% 5,427 20.8% (USA) 0 0.0% 4,779 18.8% Europe 5,270 54.6% 61,195 82.8% Asia 402 99.0% 6,099 69.7% Others 297 21.2% 7,138 79.9%

Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda