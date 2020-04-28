Honda: Production, sales and export results for March 2020 and April 2019 – March 2020

April 2019 – March 2020

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in eight years.

March 2020

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 8th consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda