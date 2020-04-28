Honda: Production, sales and export results for March 2020 and April 2019 – March 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as for the month of March 2020.

World Production

April. 2019 – March. 2020 March 2020
Units FY on FY
 Units YOY
Japan 807,991 88.6% 72,696 90.3%
Outside of Japan 3,965,536 89.6% 202,692 50.8%
North America 1,735,533 96.3% 105,362 64.2%
(USA)  1,153,046 94.1% 69,937 65.0%
Europe 95,251 63.2% 5,165 47.6%
Asia 1,976,346 86.2% 80,618 38.3%
(China) 1,370,459 91.5% 44,103 30.6%
Others 158,406 87.5% 11,547 83.2%
Total 4,773,527 89.4% 275,388 57.4%

April 2019 – March 2020

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in eight years.

March 2020

Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 8th consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

