Honda: Production, sales and export results for March 2020 and April 2019 – March 2020

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as for the month of March 2020.
World Production
|April. 2019 – March. 2020
|March 2020
|Units
|FY on FY
|Units
|YOY
|Japan
|807,991
|88.6%
|72,696
|90.3%
|Outside of Japan
|3,965,536
|89.6%
|202,692
|50.8%
|North America
|1,735,533
|96.3%
|105,362
|64.2%
|(USA)
|1,153,046
|94.1%
|69,937
|65.0%
|Europe
|95,251
|63.2%
|5,165
|47.6%
|Asia
|1,976,346
|86.2%
|80,618
|38.3%
|(China)
|1,370,459
|91.5%
|44,103
|30.6%
|Others
|158,406
|87.5%
|11,547
|83.2%
|Total
|4,773,527
|89.4%
|275,388
|57.4%
April 2019 – March 2020
Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four years.
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in eight years.
March 2020
Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 7th consecutive month.
Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the 6th consecutive month.
Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for 8th consecutive month.
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Honda