Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2024.

World Production

June 2024 YOY June 2023 Jan- Jun 2024 YOY
Japan 56,037 units 99.1% 56,533 units 333,207 units 101.8%
Outside of Japan 234,917 units 74.5% 315,304 units 1,551,751 units 91.8%
Total 290,954 units 78.2% 371,837 units 1,884,958 units 93.4%

Production in Main Regions

North America 131,460 units 95.0% 138,315 units 834,106 units 108.7%
USA 81,029 units 88.7% 91,312 units 521,604 units 102.1%
Asia 93,942 units 55.1% 170,558 units 675,365 units 76.4%
China 58,641 units 44.7% 131,087 units 415,797 units 67.3%

June 2024

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

The First Half of Calendar Year 2024

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years

Sales in the Japanese Market

June 2024 YOY June 2023 Jan- Jun 2024 YOY
Total 59,246 units 137.0% 43,245 units 341,782 units 121.2%
Registrations 34,957 units 165.8% 21,078 units 200,362 units 161.7%
Mini-vehicles 24,289 units 109.6% 22,167 units 141,420 units 89.4%

June 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 11th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 10th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles:  2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

The First Half of Calendar Year 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 years
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years

Exports from Japan

June 2024 YOY June 2023 Jan- Jun 2024 YOY
Total 6,300 units 83.2% 7,571 units 44,689 units 119.0%
North America 583 units 174.6% 334 units 2,711 units 146.7%
USA 533 units 159.6% 334 units 2,611 units 148.3%
Asia 433 units 51.1% 847 units 2,277 units 76.3%
Europe 2,587 units 64.1% 4,037 units 27,417 units 109.8%
Others 2,697 units 114.6% 2,353 units 12,284 units 158.6%

June 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

The First Half of Calendar Year 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here