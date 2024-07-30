Honda: Production, sales and export results for June, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2024
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2024.
World Production
|
|June 2024
|YOY
|June 2023
|Jan- Jun 2024
|YOY
|Japan
|56,037 units
|99.1%
|56,533 units
|333,207 units
|101.8%
|Outside of Japan
|234,917 units
|74.5%
|315,304 units
|1,551,751 units
|91.8%
|Total
|290,954 units
|78.2%
|371,837 units
|1,884,958 units
|93.4%
Production in Main Regions
|
|North America
|131,460 units
|95.0%
|138,315 units
|834,106 units
|108.7%
|
|USA
|81,029 units
|88.7%
|91,312 units
|521,604 units
|102.1%
|
|Asia
|93,942 units
|55.1%
|170,558 units
|675,365 units
|76.4%
|
|China
|58,641 units
|44.7%
|131,087 units
|415,797 units
|67.3%
June 2024
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2024
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|June 2024
|YOY
|June 2023
|Jan- Jun 2024
|YOY
|Total
|59,246 units
|137.0%
|43,245 units
|341,782 units
|121.2%
|Registrations
|34,957 units
|165.8%
|21,078 units
|200,362 units
|161.7%
|Mini-vehicles
|24,289 units
|109.6%
|22,167 units
|141,420 units
|89.4%
June 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 11th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 10th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
The First Half of Calendar Year 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 years
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 2 years
Exports from Japan
|
|June 2024
|YOY
|June 2023
|Jan- Jun 2024
|YOY
|
|Total
|6,300 units
|83.2%
|7,571 units
|44,689 units
|119.0%
|
|North America
|583 units
|174.6%
|334 units
|2,711 units
|146.7%
|
|USA
|533 units
|159.6%
|334 units
|2,611 units
|148.3%
|
|Asia
|433 units
|51.1%
|847 units
|2,277 units
|76.3%
|
|Europe
|2,587 units
|64.1%
|4,037 units
|27,417 units
|109.8%
|
|Others
|2,697 units
|114.6%
|2,353 units
|12,284 units
|158.6%
June 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
The First Half of Calendar Year 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive year of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda