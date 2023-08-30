Honda – production, sales and export results for July, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2023.

World Production

July 2023YOYJan.- Jul. 2023YOY
Japan58,97295.8%386,372103.4%
Outside of Japan219,78377.5%1,910,139101.3%
Total278,75580.8%2,296,511101.7%

Production in Main Regions

North America102,127160.0%869,248130.2%
    USA62,079157.5%572,988126.9%
Asia110,63052.1%994,53084.5%
    China72,47542.8%690,11379.0%

July 2023

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

July 2023YOYJan.- Jul. 2023YOY
Total47,64494.4%329,65196.6%
Registrations23,55893.0%147,45592.9%
Mini-vehicles24,08695.8%182,19699.8%

July 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

July 2023YOYJan.- Jul. 2023YOY
Total5,92761.8%43,46695.1%
North America3202,168360.7%
USA3202,081346.3%
Asia630750.0%3,614260.8%
Europe3,52647.1%28,49079.0%
Others1,45171.9%9,194120.1%

July 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

SOURCE: Honda

