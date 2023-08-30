Honda – production, sales and export results for July, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of July 2023.
World Production
|July 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|58,972
|95.8%
|386,372
|103.4%
|Outside of Japan
|219,783
|77.5%
|1,910,139
|101.3%
|Total
|278,755
|80.8%
|2,296,511
|101.7%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|102,127
|160.0%
|869,248
|130.2%
|USA
|62,079
|157.5%
|572,988
|126.9%
|Asia
|110,630
|52.1%
|994,530
|84.5%
|China
|72,475
|42.8%
|690,113
|79.0%
July 2023
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|July 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|47,644
|94.4%
|329,651
|96.6%
|Registrations
|23,558
|93.0%
|147,455
|92.9%
|Mini-vehicles
|24,086
|95.8%
|182,196
|99.8%
July 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|July 2023
|YOY
|Jan.- Jul. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|5,927
|61.8%
|43,466
|95.1%
|North America
|320
|ー
|2,168
|360.7%
|USA
|320
|ー
|2,081
|346.3%
|Asia
|630
|750.0%
|3,614
|260.8%
|Europe
|3,526
|47.1%
|28,490
|79.0%
|Others
|1,451
|71.9%
|9,194
|120.1%
July 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
SOURCE: Honda