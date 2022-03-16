Honda leads auto industry with eight ENERGY STAR plants in America

All Honda mass production auto plants in the U.S. and Canada earned 2021 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR Certification for Outstanding Energy Efficiency

All eight of Honda’s U.S. auto plants, including those building vehicles, engines and transmissions, have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR Certificate for Outstanding Energy Efficiency for the second year in a row, working toward the company’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality, zero carbon emissions, by 2050. Honda is the only automaker to earn the EPA distinction for energy efficiency at every mass production auto plant it operates in the U.S.*

Honda has been a leader in ENERGY STAR certification since the EPA began awarding the distinction to industrial plants in 2006. Honda’s U.S. mass production manufacturing plants that earned ENERGY STAR certification for 2021 include:

Marysville Auto Plant and East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio each earned the award for the 16th consecutive year

Indiana Auto Plant achieved the designation for the 10th year in a row

Alabama Auto Plant earned its fifth award, and its engine plant received its third award

Anna Engine Plant in Ohio garnered its fourth award

Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio received its third Energy Star award

Honda Transmission Plant-Georgia earned its second award

Moreover, the Honda of Canada Mfg. auto and engine plants also earned a second award in 2021. (NOTE: the U.S. EPA began offering ENERGY STAR Certification of manufacturing plants in Canada in 2018, working with Natural Resources, Canada.)

Through the company’s Green Factory initiatives, Honda is working comprehensively to address the environmental impacts of product manufacturing, including water use, energy use, waste and emissions. Honda has reduced the CO2 emissions intensity of automobile production in North America by 12% since 2012 and has cut landfill waste from manufacturing by 90% since 2001. The company also is moving toward the use of renewable wind and solar power for the vast majority of the electricity it consumes in its manufacturing operations.

“Promoting energy-efficient and sustainable business practices is something we are very focused on at Honda,” said Jeff Waid, who leads Honda’s Green Factory efforts in North America. “The ENERGY STAR certificate the eight plants in the U.S. earned this year demonstrates our commitment to create environmentally-responsible practices. All of our plants completed different projects to improve overall energy efficiency, and we are honored to earn these awards from the U.S. EPA.”

The ENERGY STAR certifications were awarded to plants in the top 25th percentile of all plants in the nation with regard to energy performance. ENERGY STAR awards these certifications based on energy used per unit produced.

Additionally, two Honda support facilities – the Ohio Data Center and the North American Quality Center – also earned 2021 ENERGY STAR certification. The certification award was the fourth for the Ohio Data Center and the third for the North American Quality Center.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

SOURCE: Honda