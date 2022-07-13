Honda launches all-new Civic Type R teaser page on its company website

Short teaser video released on official Honda YouTube channel

TOKYO, Japan, July 12, 2022 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a teaser page on its company website to release initial information on the all-new Civic Type R, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Honda will hold the world premiere of the all-new model on Thursday, July 21, 2022 (Japan time).

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic Series, which went on sale on July 12, 1972, and the Type R brand will celebrate its 30th anniversary in November of this year, starting from the NSX Type R model launched in 1992. Honda is grateful for the many customers and fans who supported the Civic Series and Type R brand to date and will continue taking on challenges to offer pleasant surprises to its customers.

All-new Civic Type R short video is available for viewing at the following URL.

URL: https://youtu.be/WVyPjS3BO7I (Japanese version)

Honda is planning to release more information on the dedicated all-new Civic Type R pages within its company website.

URL: https://www.honda.co.jp/CIVICTYPE-R/new/ (Japanese only)

The world premiere of the all-new Civic Type R will be available for viewing on the official Honda YouTube channel at the following URL, with streaming starting at 11:00 am on July 21, 2022 (Japan time).

URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR (Japanese version)

