Honda honors 52 suppliers in North America for outstanding performance

Honda awards both mass production and service parts suppliers at annual conference

Honda recently honored 52 North American suppliers with awards for outstanding performance in supplying the company with parts and materials in 2023. Honda recognized 31 suppliers during its annual Honda Supplier Conference, in Columbus, Ohio, for supporting Honda with parts and materials for mass production1, and 21 suppliers for service parts that serve the needs of customers after they purchase a Honda or Acura product.

Honda purchased over $38 billion in parts for mass production operations from North American suppliers in 2023, which supported the sales of more than 1.3 million Honda and Acura vehicles in North America. Honda also purchased more than $1.2 billion in parts from its Service Parts suppliers in North America.

“As we prepare for production of EVs at our plants in North America, our suppliers continue to support Honda in supplying our customers with the petrol and hybrid-electric vehicles they want,” said Mike Lapham, vice president of Procurement in the Purchasing & Supply Chain Center at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC. “Now, we must maintain our focus on stabilizing production with a mindset of outstanding quality to establish the foundation for the EV future.”

Mass Production Supplier Awards

Honda recognized 31 mass production suppliers for outstanding performance in three categories – Excellence in Quality & Delivery, Value, and Sustainability. The Excellence in Sustainability Award also is given to a company that exemplifies Honda’s commitment to social responsibility, based on leadership in the areas of compliance and ethics, environmental governance, diversity, health and safety, social and trade compliance. This year, Michelin Group, located in both Greenville and Lexington, South Carolina, received the award.

Honda does business with 746 OEM suppliers across North America which provide parts to the company’s 13 plants in the region that produce Honda and Acura cars and light trucks and the engines and transmissions that power them.

Service Parts Supplier Awards

Honda honored 21 service parts suppliers with awards that reflect a supplier’s combined performance in three categories: quality, cost, and on-time delivery.

“Even as Honda continues to transition to the EV future, our future success will be determined by how we take new approaches to business to focus on the needs of our customers,” said Jessica Hammontree, assistant vice president of the Parts Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “After our sales of new vehicles become 100% electrified, our customers will continue to rely on Honda every day for service parts for their petrol and hybrid-electric vehicles for the next twenty years.”

Honda works with nearly 1,400 service parts suppliers in North America to provide service and accessory parts for more than 20 million Honda and Acura automobiles in operation in the United States, as well as service parts for powersports and power equipment products. Honda manages a national network of parts and distribution facilities that support customers by delivering high-quality service parts to Honda and Acura dealers nationwide, as well as supporting global parts operations.

Honda 2023 Mass Production Supplier Award Winners

Honda honored 31 Top OEM Suppliers in one or more of three categories – Excellence in Quality & Delivery, Value, and Sustainability.

Excellence in Quality and Delivery

Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Inc. Coldwater, Michigan AY Manufacturing, Ltd. Columbus, Ohio Bose Corporation Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Cardington Yutuka Technologies, Inc. Cullman, Alabama Eakas Corporation Peru, Illinois East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc. Lyons Stations, Pennsylvania FCC Automotive Parts de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. San Luis Potosi, Mexico FT Precision, Inc. Fredericktown, Ohio Fuserashi International Technology, Inc. Valley City, Ohio Hankook Tire America Corporation Nashville, Tennessee Kotobukiya Treves de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Litens Automotive Toronto, Ontario, Canada Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Inc. Strathroy, Ontario, Canada Musashsi Auto Parts Mexico, S.A. de C.V. San Luis Potosí, Mexico Nissin Manufactura de Mexico San Luis Potosí, Mexico Niterra North America, Inc. Sissonville, West Virginia NTN Manufacturing de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Nukabe Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico Rainbow Omega, Inc. Anniston, Alabama Setex Automotive Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico Suminoe Textile of America Gaffney, South Carolina TFO Tech Company, Ltd. Jeffersonville, Ohio UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, Inc. Ludington, Michigan Yachiyo Manufacturing of America Carrollton, Georgia Yusa Autoparts Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Zacatecas, Mexico Yutaka Technologies de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico

Excellence in Value



Enkei America, Inc. Columbus, Indiana Gentherm, Inc. Northville, Michigan Hankook Tire America Corporation Nashville, Tennessee Kotobukiya Treves de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Inc. Strathroy, Ontario, Canada Midori Auto Leather North America, Inc. Novi, Michigan Nitto, Inc. Piqua, Ohio San Luis Metal Forming S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Ludington, Michigan Valeo North America, Inc. Winchester, Kentucky Weastec, Inc. Hillsboro, Ohio

Supplier Sustainability Award

Honda recognized one supplier that exemplified exceptional commitment to social responsibility based on leadership in the areas of Compliance and Ethics, Environmental, Trade Compliance, Social responsibility, Health & Safety, Diversity and Governance.



Michelin Group Greenville, South Carolina

Lexington, South Carolina

Honda 2023 Service Parts Supplier Award Winners

Honda honored 21 suppliers for outstanding performance in service parts that serve the needs of customers after they have purchased Honda and Acura products. Honda Service Parts suppliers also were rated on their performance in quality, cost, and delivery. Service Parts awards are based on overall scores reflecting combined performance in all three categories.



Challenge Manufacturing Cusseta, Alabama Central Motor Wheel of America, Inc. Paris, Kentucky Corvac Composites LLC Morgantown, Kentucky Enkei America, Inc. Columbus, Indiana F&P Mfg., Inc. Tottenham, Ontario, Canada Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, L.P. Hopkinsville, Kentucky Fuserashi International Technology, Inc. Valley City, Ohio Key Fasteners Corporation Berne, Indiana Kiriu Mexicana S.A. de C.V. Estado de Mexico, Mexico Kotobukiya Treves de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Aguascalientes, Mexico Magna Closures Inc. Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America East Syracuse, New York Nippon Thermostat of America Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia Nishikawa Cooper LLC Bremen, Indiana NX Automotive Logistics USA East Liberty, Ohio Pacific Manufacturing Ohio, Inc. Fairfield, Ohio Polycon Industries Guelph, Ontario, Canada Roki Mexico S.A. de C.V. Guanajuato, Mexico Tire Rack Wholesale South Bend, Indiana TG Missouri Corporation – TGMS Plant Batesville, Mississippi Yokowo Manufacturing of America LLC Hilliard, Ohio

1. Using domestic and globally sourced parts

SOURCE: Honda