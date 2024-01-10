Honda debuts new global “Honda 0” EV series with two new concept models

In 2026, Honda will launch the “Honda 0 Series,” a new EV series for global markets, starting from the North American market

Honda today unveiled the “Honda 0 Series,” a new EV series Honda will launch globally starting in 2026, with the world premiere of two concept models, namely Saloon and Space-Hub, at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Honda also presented the world premiere of the new H mark to be used exclusively for the next-generation EV models of Honda.

Honda has been conducting business based on its Global Brand Slogan: The Power of Dreams – How we move you. This slogan conveys the message that Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to “transcend various constraints such as time and place,” and to “augment their abilities and possibilities.” With such mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of dreams of more people and become the driving force that moves society forward.

Moreover, Honda is aiming to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. To this end, the company is pursuing electrification to achieve its automobile electrification target of “increasing the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.”

The Honda 0 Series is a new EV series that symbolizes how Honda is undergoing a major transformation in line with its Global Brand Slogan and electrification policy. The series name represents Honda’s determination in taking on this challenge of developing new EV series by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating completely new EVs from “zero.” With this new EV series, Honda will strive to further advance its “M/M concept*1” and the “joy of driving,” which Honda values in its car making, and take the “joy and freedom of mobility” to even greater heights.

In 2026, Honda will begin introducing the first model of the Honda 0 Series globally, starting from North America, then to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America.

*1 The “man maximum, machine minimum” concept is a basic approach to Honda car design, an approach to increase the efficiency of the vehicle interior by maximizing space for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components.

＜ About Honda 0 Series ＞

■ Thoughts behind the “0” (zero)

1. History of Honda: The origin and staring (“zero”) point of Honda

Honda will create a new point of origin for the next-generation of Honda by going back to the starting point of Honda, including the pursuit of the M/M concept, the joy of driving and the joy of the freedom of mobility, which Honda has always valued and will continue to pursue.

2. Implementation of the Global Brand Slogan: Moving peoples’ hearts with the value created from “zero”

Under its global brand slogan “The Power of Dreams – How we move you,” Honda will always be driven by “dreams,” and by creating new value through creative thinking from zero, Honda will provide experiences that will become a new starting point for our customers. This is how Honda will move people and their hearts.

3. Initiatives to contribute to society: Determination to achieve “zero”

Honda is determined to achieve “zero environmental impact” throughout the vehicle’s life cycle, including corporate activities, and “zero traffic collision fatalities” involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles.