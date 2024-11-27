Honda has announced two electric personal commuters in India: ACTIVA e:, which is equipped with two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries as its power source, and QC1, which has a fixed battery

Honda announces ACTIVA e: and QC1 electric personal commuters in India

ACTIVA e: and QC1 as 12th and 13th models respectively in Honda’s target to launch 30 electric models globally by 2030 *1

Honda is introducing models exclusively for the Indian market incorporating local characteristics and customer preferences

Honda is developing its Honda e:Swap*2 battery sharing service in three major cities in India

Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its motorcycle products during the 2040s. To achieve this goal, Honda is working toward the electrification of motorcycles as an integral pillar of its future environmental strategy.

Honda has positioned 2024 as the first year for its global expansion of electric motorcycles and will begin full-scale entry into the electric motorcycle market, and has announced two models in Indonesia this year. The ACTIVA e: and QC1 are the 12th and 13th models, respectively, of Honda’s “30 electric models to be launched globally by 2030” target, toward which Honda is making steady progress.

Both ACTIVA e: and QC1 will be manufactured in India, strengthening the electric commuter lineup to meet the growing needs for electric mobility in the Indian market.

In addition, Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited will operate Honda e:Swap, a battery sharing service, in three major Indian cities (Bengaluru, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Mumbai*3), providing customers mobility experience with more peace of mind.

Honda will accelerate its efforts to develop a full lineup of electric motorcycles, including commuters, to meet wider customer needs, and offer a wide variety of electric motorcycles in the future.

*1Announced at the 2023 Briefing on Honda Electric Motorcycle Business held on November 29, 2023.

*2Honda e:Swap is a service provided by Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), a local subsidiary in India.

*3The service has been launched in Bengaluru and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Launch in Mumbai is scheduled for the spring in 2025.

ACTIVA e:

ACTIVA e: is a newly developed model based on the body and frame of the ACTIVA, Honda’s best-selling motorcycle globally and in the Indian market, selling approximately 2.5 million units annually. ACTIVA e: is an electric commuter model equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model, powered by two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries.

Its design follows the ACTIVA, which has an established reputation among Indian customers, while its simple styling is instantly recognizable as an electric motorcycle, with LED combination lights and indicators for the front and rear provide a futuristic look.

Two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries are used for ACTIVA e:’s power source. Honda’s original wheel-side motor delivers a rated output of 4.2 kW and a maximum output of 6.0 kW. Optimization of the magnetic circuit and structure has also resulted in higher efficiency and a cruising range of 102 km*4, which is sufficient for everyday use.

Three driving modes (STANDARD, SPORT, and ECON) can be selected according to various riding situations and customer preference, and a reverse mode is also provided for convenient parking.

ACTIVA e: is also available with Honda RoadSync Duo®*5,*6Honda’s unique service that allows users to make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting a smartphone via Bluetooth®*7.

ACTIVA e: is scheduled to go on sale in three major Indian cities (Bengaluru, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Mumbai) in the spring of 2025. In these three cities, Honda will offer Honda e:Swap, a battery sharing service using Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, which will free customers from the anxiety of running out of battery power and the waiting time for recharging, and provide mobility experience with more peace of mind.

*4Honda measurements (IDC mode)

*5Installation of mobile app required for Honda RoadSync Duo®

*6 For more details on Honda RoadSync Duo®, visit https://global.honda/en/roadsync-duo/

*7 Bluetooth® is registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

QC1

QC1, incorporating the technology, know-how, and reliability of Honda’s gasoline-powered motorcycles, is a moped that will be launched exclusively for the Indian market in the spring of 2025, offering optimal dynamic performance for daily short-distance travel, such as commuting to school, and as an optimal choice for customers who place a high priority on economic efficiency.

QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery that uses high-energy density and long-cycle life battery cells. The battery can be recharged at home using a dedicated charger.

The rear-wheel is driven by a compact in-wheel motor, with a rated output of 1.2 kW and a maximum output of 1.8 kW. The power control unit efficiently controls motor output to achieve a cruising range of 80 km*8 per charge, enabling clean and quiet riding.

The headlights are a reassuring and near-future flush-surface design, creating an iconic look. High-intensity LEDs contribute to a sense of security for riding at night.

The highly legible 5-inch LCD instrument panel displays the speed, as well as other useful information including a battery level indicator, for enhanced convenience.

A luggage compartment under the seat provides space for storing a helmet and other small items. In addition, an inner rack and USB Type-C socket convenient for charging mobile devices are provided in the front section as standard equipment. QC1 is equipped with features for everyday use.

*8 Honda measurements (IDC mode)

