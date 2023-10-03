Honda and Acura owners can now access home garage door through their vehicles with myQ Connected Garage technology

More than six million Honda and Acura vehicles on the road today are compatible

Select Honda and Acura vehicles, including more than six million already on the road, now allow their owners to open, close and monitor compatible garage doors through vehicles’ in-dash displays, using Chamberlain Group’s myQ Connected Garage in-vehicle service. Available as a free 30-day demo subscription1 through the HondaLink and AcuraLink connected vehicle apps, myQ Connected Garage is the first vehicle-integrated cloud-based solution for garage control that requires no new vehicle hardware to be installed within the vehicle.

“Through HondaLink and AcuraLink connected services we can add valuable features and functions for our owners, in many cases even in vehicles they’ve been driving for years. We are committed to continuously expanding the range of those connected services and features,” said Raj Manakkal, assistant vice president of the Digital Services Development Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “myQ Connected Garage is a great example of a strong cloud-based value-add for our customers, requiring no new vehicle hardware so the owner can opt-in to this feature at any time.”

At the time of this announcement, myQ Connected Garage is available in all 2023 and 2024 Honda and Acura models through their standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ interfaces. Millions of older Honda and Acura models supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also have compatibility with this new software experience.

myQ Connected Garage works with nearly all garage door openers on the market today including the LiftMaster and Chamberlain brands. Smart, Wi-Fi enabled openers can connect right away, while older garage door openers from multiple brands can be easily upgraded to a compatible smart garage with a myQ Smart Garage Control device, which is included in Honda’s free 30-day demo subscription.Honda and Acura owners can check if their vehicle is compatible with myQ on the HondaLink and AcuraLink websites and can check if their home’s garage door opener is compatible on the myQ.com/Honda website.

“Today, whether you use a remote garage controller clipped to your visor, or one that’s built into your vehicle, drivers are limited by the ability to only open and close the garage door within line of sight of the door,” said Jim Trainor, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. “myQ Connected Garage is enhancing that well-known experience by offering drivers a more convenient way to check, open and close the garage door from anywhere with mobile data service. What’s great about myQ Connected Garage is you’ll never have to turn the car around to check if the garage door was closed.”

Additionally, the HondaLink and AcuraLink myQ Connected Garage will offer geofence, a feature that automatically prompts the driver to open or close the garage door within the vehicle’s in-dash center display when the vehicle travels into or out of a designated radius of the driver’s home.

SOURCE: Honda