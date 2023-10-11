Honda Accord’s two-motor hybrid electric system wins prestigious “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

With praise for its power, efficiency and refinement, the Honda Two-Motor Hybrid Electric System powering the 2023 Honda Accord has received a "Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems" award from the experts at WardsAuto, an industry-leading automotive research and intelligence resource since 1924

With praise for its power, efficiency and refinement, the Honda Two-Motor Hybrid Electric System powering the 2023 Honda Accord has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award from the experts at WardsAuto, an industry-leading automotive research and intelligence resource since 1924.

A key step in Honda’s electrification strategy, the new fourth-generation of the Honda two-motor hybrid system maximizes efficiency without compromising a vehicle’s dynamic performance or packaging. Delivering a sportier and more pleasant driving experience, this latest version of the hybrid system is available in the all-new 2023 Honda Accord, with a variant in the 2023 CR-V, and represents more than 50% of Accord and CR-V sales.

Made in Ohio

Built by the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio, the all-new two-motor hybrid-electric power unit features two larger and more powerful electric motors now mounted side-by-side, rather than in-line as in previous generations

The all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine is made at the Anna Engine plant in Ohio. All the engine’s major components have been redesigned and improved, including the block which features stronger main bearing caps, cylinder head, crank, connecting rods and camshafts. For the first time these components are manufactured at the Anna Engine Plant, improving production efficiencies and increasing capacity. More information about the manufacture of the Honda two-motor hybrid system and 2.0-liter engine is available here.

Honda Accord Hybrid

America’s best-selling car over the last five decades1, the all-new 2023 Honda Accord has re-energized the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and an available advanced hybrid-electric system that’s more responsive with 2042 combined system horsepower for a sporty yet refined driving experience.

Accord is available in six trim levels including the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring, which are positioned at the top of the 11th generation Accord lineup. With 247 lb.-ft of torque from Honda’s new 4th-generation two-motor hybrid system, the 2023 Accord hybrids are the most powerful ever.

The new 11th generation Accord is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, further advancing the new Honda design direction with a low horizontal beltline and a long, powerful front end. America’s most popular sedan backs up its sleek new looks with more confident and refined dynamics, improved responsiveness, and a more fun-to-drive personality.

Inside, a new sporty and modern interior offers fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials and must-have available tech features including Honda’s largest touchscreen ever, Honda’s first integration of Google3 built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity plus Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

Standard class-leading safety features include a new Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology, next-gen front airbags, as well as new front knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags.

SOURCE: Honda