Hesai to exclusively supply 1.5 million lidar units to Changan Automobile for multiple car brands

Hesai, the global leader in lidar solutions, announced this week that it will be the exclusive provider of automotive long-range lidar for Changan Automobile’s new intelligent driving platform. The order volume for Hesai’s ATX compact lidar model, released in April of this year, is expected to exceed 1.5 million units over the next few years.

According to the agreement, Hesai will provide lidar products for more than 10 vehicle models from multiple Changan Automobile brands, with the platform’s first model expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025. In line with the initial strategic partnership established in 2022, the Changan Nevo E07, equipped with two Hesai AT128 lidars, was successfully launched in October of this year and received widespread praise from the market.

The ATX model is a compact ultra-high-resolution long-range lidar featuring Hesai’s proprietary platform technology, which enhances point cloud resolution while decreasing the unit’s volume, weight, and power consumption. Hesai’s ATX is steadily approaching mass production with multiple automotive companies selecting the ATX as a standard configuration for mass-production models in 2025.

In the near future, Hesai’s ATX model will empower multiple brands and vehicle models to enhance road safety with Changan Automobile’s intelligent driving platform. Hesai will continue to work closely with Changan Automobile to bring the benefits of advanced intelligent driving functions to more people worldwide.

SOURCE: Hesai