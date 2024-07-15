Here Technologies launches new integration to help enhance SAP Field Service Management

SAP Field Service Management solution now integrates HERE’s high-performance and scalable routing capabilities to optimize the management of job assignments and the planning of complex fleet tours

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the integration of HERE Matrix Routing with SAP’s AI-enabled Field Service Management solution to power predictive routing functionalities. As a result, enterprises utilizing SAP Field Service Management can benefit from enhanced efficiency, a reduction in costs, a more sustainable way of working, and an improved customer experience in their management of job assignments for service workers.

Unlocking new levels of efficiency, cost savings and sustainability while enhancing the customer experience

SAP Field Service Management optimizes and streamlines field service operations. The solution provides businesses with the tools to manage their field service workforce efficiently, ensuring that technicians are effectively and swiftly deployed to perform maintenance, repairs, installations, and other service-related tasks. The integration of the HERE Matrix Routing API brings more advanced, high-performance and scalable routing capabilities to SAP Field Service Management, helping businesses to quickly calculate multiple routes simultaneously and predict accurate estimated times of arrival (ETAs) due to fast response times. This enables them to streamline their field service operations by reducing travel time, optimizing schedules, and utilizing available resources to their fullest potential.

Key benefits of the enhanced solution include:

Field service efficiency : job assignments are optimized by minimizing travel and idle time based on historical and real-time traffic data from HERE, maximizing the overall operational efficiency.

Cost reductions : travel time, fuel consumption and overtime expenses are minimized, reducing operational costs significantly.

More sustainable operations : with minimized travel time and reduced energy consumption, field service operations are becoming more sustainable.

Improved customer experiences and satisfaction: appointment windows are calculated more accurately for a timely service delivery, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

“By integrating HERE Matrix Routing with SAP Field Service Management, field service providers have the tools they need to better maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs significantly and make their operations more sustainable,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager of EMEA at HERE Technologies. “Our advanced routing algorithms as well as real-time and historical traffic data allow us to precisely estimate future travel times. This ensures that field technicians can spend more time on-site and less time on the road, directly translating into cost savings and increased productivity.”

HERE and SAP have a long-standing partnership. Maps, data and location services from HERE are integrated into a variety of SAP solutions, including SAP Transportation Management, SAP Global Track & Trace, SAP Sales & Service Cloud Dynamic Visit Planning, and SAP data quality solutions.

SOURCE: Here Technologies