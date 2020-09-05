Henning E. Jensen steps down as CEO of Kongsberg Automotive; Norbert Loers and Robert Pigg appointed Interim Co-CEOs

Henning Jensen steps down as CEO of Kongsberg Automotive ASA, effective immediately. Also, effective immediately, Norbert Loers and Robert Pigg have been appointed interim co-CEOs until the Board appoints a new CEO.

Norbert Loers is currently CFO of Kongsberg Automotive. He assumed the position of CFO in January 2017. Robert Pigg currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Off-Highway Business Unit of Kongsberg Automotive and assumed his position in February 2017.

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Jensen for his many years of dedication, hard work and improvements at KA, particularly for the successful turnaround of KA’s businesses and for leading the company through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The process of finding a new CEO has been initiated.

