Helle Bay appointed Head of Human Resources and member of Scania Executive Board

Helle Bay has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources as from 1 May 2020 and will report to Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO. She succeeds Kent Conradson, who has decided to leave his position at Scania after a long career at the company.

Helle Bay, born in 1972, holds a Bachelor Degree in HR and Organisation and has more than 20 years of experience from the field of human resources and change management within international retail as well as industry. As from 2007, she has held various managerial positions at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, most recently as Group Senior Vice President, People and Culture.

“I welcome Helle Bay to our executive team and look forward to her contribution to Scania’s mission to drive the shift and become the leader in sustainable transport. The experience Helle brings with her from HR strategy and competence development will add great value to Scania,” says Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO.

SOURCE: Scania