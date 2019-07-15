Haryana’s first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Uncha Majra, Gurugram opens admissions

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki will provide training in soft skills and Japanese shop floor practices in the areas of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen, 3G and 5S, which are most essential to be successful at the workplace.

Preparing for the EV revolution and to meet the future demand of skilled manpower, Maruti Suzuki will give basic theory training to the students on Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The institute will also have a special batch for female students.

The institute spread over five acres will have eighteen classrooms and eight workshops for practical training. A team of over 40 highly trained instructors and trade experts will impart training to students.

Announcing opening of admissions for the first batch, Mr AK Tomer, Executive Advisor CSR, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Automotive industry is known for its ability to adapt to new trends and technology. Therefore it is important that workers within automobile and Auto component sector also have the required skill sets. With introduction of greener technologies, Indian automobile industry requires huge skilled manpower. JIM was conceptualized to fill this gap between demand and supply of trained workforce by imparting required education and training among the youth. The new JIM will give basic theory training to students on latest automotive technologies like HEVs and EVs.”

Class 10th pass students are eligible to apply as per trade requirement and selection will be done on merit basis within government guidelines. Interested students seeking admission need to visit https://admission.itihry.com/web/ to apply online.

JIM Uncha Majra is the second institute set up by Maruti Suzuki. The first being JIM Mehsana in Gujarat, which has been operational since 2017. JIM, Mehsana created a new benchmark in training in India. Last year, the first batch of students from JIM Mehsana, received 100% placement.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki