HARMAN Opens new facility focused on automotive software development in poland

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that the company has opened a new office facility in Łódź, Poland to accommodate its growing talent in the country.

HARMAN new office, located at ul. Ogrodowa 8, offers an open, collaborative, and superior work environment for the company’s current and future staff. The facility has several progressive design elements that will enhance employee collaboration across teams. The new office will be home to over 350 engineers developing advanced automotive solutions including the company’s summit car audio platform, HARMAN’s award-winning Ignite platform, HARMAN OTA software management and maps services.

The company has also signed separate agreements with two of the top Universities of Poland – University of Lodz/ Faculty of Physics and Applied Informatics and Lodz University of Technology/Faculty of Electrical, Electronic, Computer and Control Engineering, to collaborate towards developing the finest IT talent in the country.

As part of the agreement, HARMAN will work with both these universities to undertake joint research projects, develop academic research papers, and advance academic education in the domain of software engineering for embedded systems. HARMAN will also actively hire both interns and permanent employees from these universities and enhance the overall engineering talent pool in the country.

“As we seek to further our culture of innovation within HARMAN and key growth sectors, we are proud to be expanding our operations in an engineering hotbed like Poland,” said Sanjay Dhawan, President – Connected Services and CTO, HARMAN. “HARMAN has been growing quickly in Poland, tripling its number of employees within the past two years, and we expect this new environment, along with the support of top academia, to support further strategic initiatives in the future.”

Recruitment for new projects is ongoing, and the company is seeking Eastern European engineering talent to join its team, in Łódź, and assist in bringing further innovation to the connected car market.

HARMAN is a leader in the automotive infotainment industry, filing more than 7,000 patents and receiving approximately 60 design awards related to audio systems.

