HARMAN announces new AudioworX technology partnership with NTT

Launched in January 2018, HARMAN AudioworX™ has taken the limits off of technology-driven in-car user experiences by enabling a constantly expanding community of developers from around the world to contribute their innovative thinking to create, implement, and integrate differentiating next-level car audio solutions—to the greater benefit of all end users. Today, HARMAN is pleased to announce a new AudioworX collaboration with NTT, a leading provider of networking, software communications and cloud computing solutions that will leverage NTT’s intelligent microphone technology to create elevated in-car experiences.

With HARMAN AudioworX, developers have an open-framework unified audio platform that enables rapid design of cutting-edge in-vehicle experiences using either HARMAN or their own proprietary software solutions. These help automakers differentiate their brands while giving them the flexibility to quickly and easily adapt to the latest trends in consumer preferences.

Built on HARMAN’s renowned acoustic, signal processing, and user experience (UX) expertise, HARMAN AudioworX provides the backbone for HARMAN’s best, most personalized in-vehicle audio and entertainment experiences, many available today in vehicles from entry-level to luxury. – These include solutions such as Individual Sound Zones (ISZ ™), Virtual Venues, Clari-Fi ® and Quantum Logic Immersion (QLI).

When combined with HARMAN AudioworX, NTT’s beam forming, echo cancellation and other communications technologies can be customized to create highly personalized in-cabin communication and noise management solutions. “NTT brings a level of telecommunications expertise and experience that, when combined with the power and flexibility of the AudioworX platform, helps to unlock an elevated environment for in-car communication,” said Chris Ludwig, Vice President, EPIC Experience Team, Harman Lifestyle Automotive. “In collaborating with NTT, HARMAN is further proving its commitment to creating top-notch in-vehicle experiences for our customers.”

HARMAN AudioworX is available now to OEMs and software developers.

SOURCE: HARMAN