Hankook Tire introduces a new line of truck and bus tyres under its Laufenn Brand

With Laufenn a new truck and bus tyre brand has been launched by premium tyre maker Hankook in the UK. The company’s secondary brand, successfully established in 2015 in the passenger car sector, is already known for its attractive price-performance ratio. Strategically, the new line of Laufenn truck and bus tyres will be marketed as a wise choice for smaller fleet partners, as well as budget-conscious owner-operators looking for reliable quality. The new product lines are designed to further strengthen Laufenn and the synergies with the Hankook brand.

“Our new Laufenn truck and bus radial tyres will offer the UK market a valuable addition to Hankook’s overall product portfolio,” says Chang-Yool Han, Managing Director of Hankook Tyre UK. “It will help us to demonstrate to our customers that Hankook is a premium tyre maker, able to offer a full and comprehehnsive product range, and therefore strengthen our position as a tyre solution provider.” Paul Emery, Sales Director of the UK adds: “To us this is a unique opportunity – by launching an additional truck and bus tyre brand for commercial use, we also substantiate the development of Hankook’s TBR offer into a striving, full-service, premium brand with all its associated technological innovations.”

The Laufenn truck and bus tyre line-up will initially offer products for regional haul use, last mile delivery, public transport and construction traffic. All patterns are regroovable and retreadable with a deep original tread to deliver a good mileage performance. With proven casing technology and the necessary tread compound know-how, nine different tread patterns will initially be available to cover most of the market needs, of which 80% carry the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol.

The Laufenn range will include five tread designs for regional haul, three for construction and material handling traffic and one for urban and commuting bus services:

The regional haul treads cover Truck, Trailer and Bus needs. The two steer tyres, Laufenn LF21 for regional to longer driving distances, and LF22 for regional hauling, accommodate a wide range of vehicles, ensuring they will be well equipped and profiting from excellent durability, among other advantages. The Laufenn LZ22 serves as a drive axle tyre for regional haul application, offering a robust tread compound for long tyre life and even wear.

Laufenn LF90 an LF91 both fit the purposes of regional haul trailer tyres in different sizes.

The On & Off road application range of Laufenn truck tyres covers the needs of customers who frequently serve construction sites with their fleet. Therefore, the all position Laufenn tyres LR01 and LR02 both offer the necessary heavy-duty endurance to withstand different levels of ground condition-induced stress. Laufenn LR53 teams up with the LR01 and LR02 as a reliable drive axle tyre with good chip and cut resistance and ability to withstand the demands for On & Off road application.

For urban areas the new Laufenn range offers a multi-purpose all position tyre especially for city traffic. The LF60 provides high wet grip and low noise levels especially for urban bus traffic.

The new line of Laufenn truck and bus tyres will initially be available from October in the UK. The available launching portfolio depends on each local market’s requirements and varies from a broader sales strategy to exclusive distribution-rights.

