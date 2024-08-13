Hankook presents Dynapro HPX for SUVs and all-wheel-drive vehicles

New tyre impresses with high mileage, safety and comfort

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook presents the new Dynapro HPX, a versatile and durable summer tyre for SUVs and all-wheel-drive vehicles. The new tyre sets standards in its segment with respect to safety, comfort and durability.

The Dynapro HPX impresses with uniform tread wear and high mileage made possible by a newly developed material mix and an enlarged contact surface that evenly distributes the ground pressure. In addition, the Dynapro HPX offers improved adhesion during braking and when cornering in wet conditions. New 3D GripControl sipes placed on the main tread keep their shape even under load helping to provide outstanding grip. The Dynapro HPX really shows its strengths on wet surfaces. Compared with its time-proven predecessor, the Dynapro HP2, it achieves not only a 15 per cent reduction in braking distance on wet surfaces, but also a seven per cent improvement in wet handling performance.

Optimised comfort and reduced noise level

The Dynapro HPX also sets standards with its new tread design when it comes to comfort. The knurling technology used inside the grooves effectively reduces the rolling noise by narrowing the air path while maintaining the grooves’ intended performance features. In addition, an optimisation of the outer tread blocks, whose number and size vary, ensures quieter rolling behaviour ensuring a quieter ride.

“With the Dynapro HPX, we are presenting the newest member of our tyre family, which is specifically designed for the different requirements of SUVs and all-wheel-drive vehicles,” says Sanghoon Lee, President and COO of Hankook Tire Europe. “We are proud to be able to offer our customers a tyre with very high mileage, without any compromise on comfort and safety.”

The Dynapro HPX is specially tailored to the needs of the European and North American market and offers reliable performance even in adverse weather conditions. It comes in all standard tyre sizes from 16 to 19 inches and has been available in retailers since June.

SOURCE: Hankook