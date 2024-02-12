Half a million and counting: Maruti Suzuki TOUR range hits 5 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has a dedicated range of products under TOUR range for its customers’ requirements in commercial applications

The country’s leading and fastest-growing commercial vehicle range, Maruti Suzuki TOUR range has reached a landmark milestone of 5 lakh sales in India. Launched to seamlessly meet the dynamic demands of the commercial vehicle market, the TOUR range has transformed the commercial mobility landscape by providing countless growth opportunities to individuals and businesses.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our TOUR range has become a part of several entrepreneurial aspirations, acting as a trusted partner on their road to success. Maruti Suzuki understands the critical importance of minimizing downtime for businesses, and the TOUR Range has consistently delivered on this promise, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users. These vehicles also come equipped with essential features to ensure compliance with Government regulations. The option of CNG powertrain significantly reduces running cost while also reducing carbon footprint.”

From travel and tourism to app aggregators and employee transportation, the TOUR range has been instrumental in addressing various applications within the commercial vehicle sector. Comprising a diverse portfolio of vehicles, it offers enhanced operational efficiency by returning high fuel economy and providing unparalleled reliability.

Designed to cater to a wide spectrum of requirements in the commercial sector, the Maruti Suzuki TOUR range includes 5 models – Tour H1 (based on Alto K10 platform), Tour H3 (based on Wagon-R platform), Tour S (based on Dzire platform), Tour M (based on Ertiga platform), and Tour V (based on Eeco platform).

The TOUR range delivers exceptional value to its customers with the option of CNG powertrain which not only reduces running cost, but also minimizes emissions. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices within the commercial vehicle sector while helping customers to increase their income.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki’s TOUR range can be easily purchased through the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance program. This financing option provides a convenient and accessible pathway for aspiring taxi owners, facilitating the acquisition of TOUR vehicles at low-interest rates, allowing individuals to venture into the fleet management business. With separate and flexible financing options, prospective buyers can also customize their loan amount and down payment through numerous Financing partners.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki has also played a pioneering role in revolutionizing the fleet segment by introducing advanced technology at accessible price points. The TOUR range vehicles come equipped with essential functionalities such as speed limiting system, ensuring adherence to Government regulations and safe operations.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki