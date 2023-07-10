GWM sold 520,000 new energy vehicles from January to June

In June this year, GWM sold 104,957 vehicles; 26,669 new energy vehicles were sold, up 110.32% year on year, accounting for 25.41%; Overseas sales of 25,010 vehicles increased by 85.93% year-on-year

On July 5, Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. (stock code: 601633.SH, 02333.HK; hereinafter referred to as “GWM”) released the production and sales data of June 2023. In June this year, GWM sold 104,957 vehicles; 26,669 new energy vehicles were sold, up 110.32% year on year, accounting for 25.41%; Overseas sales of 25,010 vehicles increased by 85.93% year-on-year. From January to June this year, GWM sold 519,226 vehicles in total; The cumulative sales of new energy vehicles reached 93,225, up 46.60% year on year; Accumulated overseas sales of 123,930 vehicles, increased by 97.27% year-on-year.

Since 2023, GWM has deepen its efforts in building systems and strengthening services. With the help of the new Hi4 and other forward-looking technologies, it has made comprehensive efforts to develop new energy. A number of new intelligent new energy products have come into the market and become increasingly popular. The market sales have risen steadily for six consecutive months, helping the enterprise to develop steadily and move into a new stage of development.

Intensive launching of intelligent new energy products contributing to the increasing proportion of new energy sales month by month

In the first half of 2023, the five brands of GWM has deepen every effort to adapt to the new energy era, and more than ten new products have been launched, nine of which are intelligent new energy products. Many popular products have been attracting market attention, and the market popularity and sales have been keep rising.

The HAVAL brand sold 292,644 vehicles from January to June, and 59,007 vehicles in June. In the first half of the year, the HAVAL Xiaolong series was launched, with sales of 6,098 vehicles in June. As a true masterpiece of HAVAL New Energy, HAVAL Xiaolong MAX has adopted the new intelligent four-wheel drive hybrid technology Hi4, ushered in a new era of universal electric four-wheel drive with “four-wheel drive experience but two-wheel drive price”.

WEY sold 6,602 units in June. In the first half of this year, the WEY COFFEE intelligent series was revitalized, and the Blue Mountain DHT-PHEV and New Mocha DHT-PHEV were officially launched. Among them, the Blue Mountain DHT-PHEV continued to be popular, with sales of 5,506 vehicles in June.

The ORA brand sold 47,298 vehicles from January to June and 10,015 vehicles in June. Since the foundering of the brand, the cumulative sales have exceeded 380,000 vehicles

TANK brand sold 58,327 units from January to June, and 12,773 units in June. In the first half of this year, 2023 TANK 500 and TANK 500 Hi4-T were launched.

GWM pickups sold 16,523 units in June and 102,596 units from January to June, with a domestic market share of over 50%. For every two pickup trucks sold in China, one is GWM. The GWM POER sold 12,087 units in June, with cumulative sales of over 10,000 units in 34 months, ranking first in pickup sales. In the first half of the year. With advanced strength, it continues to lead in multiple popular fields such as passenger, commercial, and off-road vehicles, driving the value of China’s pickup truck category to rise again.

In the first half of 2023, GWM has deepened its efforts in the field of new energy and intelligence. It has successively launched the new intelligent four-wheel drive electric hybrid technology Hi4, an off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T, the coffee intelligent new-generation cabin system Coffee OS2 and other forward-looking technologies to enable the landing of intelligent new energy products and consolidate its of industry-leading position.

Among them, the all-new Hi4 is equipped with the HAVAL Xiaolong MAX, a “glass ceiling” level hybrid technology created with innovative configurations, truly achieving “four-wheel drive experience, two wheel drive price, four-wheel drive performance, and two wheel drive energy consumption”. The Hi4-T, an off-road super hybrid architecture which firstly adopted by the TANK 500, is a vertical hybrid architecture built on the TANK platform. It has features such as sustainable strong power output and precise intelligent energy management, achieving “easy driving under all working conditions and ultimate experience in all scenarios”.

In the field of intelligent driving, the new generation fully self-developed intelligent cockpit system Coffee OS2 based on the V3.5 platform has been equipped on models such as the WEY brand Blue Mountain DHT-PHEV and the HAVAL second-generation DARGO. As the epitome of voice interaction capabilities, Coffee OS 2 offers a new interactive experience that is “faster, more accurate, and more convenient”, making people-car conversations less anxious and more natural. It also allows more users to enjoy a new experience of intelligent mobility.

With the application of new technologies, GWM has repeatedly won authoritative recognition in the technical field. In the first half of this year, GWM won many awards such as the first world’s top ten hybrid systems, the world’s top ten transmissions, and two certificates in the 2022 China Auto Patent Data Statistics, “private autonomous vehicle group – the number one in patent authorization” and “private autonomous vehicle group – the number one in patent disclosure”.

Intelligent new energy products accelerating its pace of going global，and overseas sales exceeding 20,000 units for four consecutive months

In the first half of 2023, GWM has been accelerating its pace of going global with its intelligent new energy products, improving the local industry ecosystem building, promoting the continuous high-quality overseas development, and sold more than 20,000 vehicles overseas for four consecutive months.

Five major brands are accelerating their journey overseas, with multiple intelligent new energy products landing overseas. From January to June this year, models including the HAVAL H6 HEV, ORA 03, TANK 300, and TANK 500, were launched in multiple overseas markets such as Jordan, Australia, Oman, Madagascar, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Chile, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The localization ecosystem is improving, and the globalization strategy is being implemented with high quality. In January, GWM ‘s first accessories center in the Middle East was launched in the United Arab Emirates. The center will promote the further upgrading of GWM’s overseas services and form a 1+N accessories guarantee system. In May, Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin and Governor Tarcísio de Freitas of Sao Paulo visited GWM Brazilian factory and had a deep understanding of its smart new energy strength and witnessed the launch of the first hybrid flexible fuel pickup project in Brazil.

GWM’s overseas sales channels are also improving rapidly. In January, GWM signed a contract with TAG Group to jointly provide Vietnamese consumers with smarter and cleaner automotive products; In March, GWM signed a cooperation agreement with the Singapore Cycle & Carriage Group to introduce smart new energy vehicles to the Singapore market; In June, GWM officially reached a global strategic partnership with Inchcape plc, one of the world’s largest Car dealership, and the two sides reached a cooperation intention on the Indonesian market. In addition, GWM has also established partnerships with dozens of new overseas dealers to accelerate the expansion of its global sales network.

Be steadfast in deepening efforts, and strive for stability and progress. In the second half of 2023, GWM will continue to adhere to the Long termism principle, the concept of ” Tech for Social Good and People Foremost “, firmly adhere to the development direction of intelligent new energy, deepen the strategic layout facing the world, spare no effort to continue the steady and good development trend, and develop a new pattern of enterprise development.

SOURCE: GWM