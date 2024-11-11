GWM Sahar Poer awarded ANCAP five-star safety rating, maintaining five-star record across all models

Recently, the GWM Sahar Poer achieved outstanding results in the latest testing by ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program), earning the highest “Five-Star Safety Certification"

Recently, the GWM Sahar Poer achieved outstanding results in the latest testing by ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program), earning the highest “Five-Star Safety Certification.” This accomplishment demonstrates the Sahar Poer ‘s excellent performance across various tests, receiving recognition from overseas professional organizations. Currently, all products sold by GWM in Australia have been rated as the ANCAP five-star, earning the brand the reputation of a “Five-Star Family.”

As the authoritative vehicle safety evaluation organization in Australia and New Zealand, ANCAP’s assessment standards are professional and stringent. To achieve the highest five-star safety rating, a vehicle must meet top levels across four major areas: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist, covering 28 detailed assessment criteria. Today, ANCAP ratings have become an important consideration for local consumers when purchasing vehicles and are also a benchmark for automotive safety worldwide.

Under such rigorous standards, the GWM Sahar Poer successfully obtained the five-star rating, continuing GWM’ record of five-star safety across its entire product lineup in Australia, and showcasing the company’s commitment to user safety. GWM is dedicated to providing a worry-free travel experience for users around the globe. This achievement further highlights GWM’ leading position in automotive safety and its relentless efforts in this field.

The Sahar Poer’s assessment score benefited from the use of high-strength steel and a high safety-rated body structure design, along with L2-level driver assistance features such as lane keeping, automatic emergency braking (detecting pedestrians and cyclists), and front and rear cross traffic assistance, effectively protecting both occupants and other road users.

In addition to its excellent safety performance, the Sahar Poer is Australia’s first hybrid pickup, supporting GWM’ brand elevation and filling the gap in the high-end pickup market in Australia. GWM has been always adhering to a “user-centered” philosophy. From January to October 2024, sales in the Australian market surpassed 35,000 units, placing the brand among the top ten in the market and making it one of the fastest-growing brands locally. Since its entry into the Australian market, the Sahar Poer has not only helped elevate GWM’ sales but has also integrated its strong off-road performance into the local lifestyle, offering consumers a new interpretation of off-road culture.

This successful defense of GWM’ five-star safety record for its entire product range firmly establishes the credibility of its pickup product series. The recent ANCAP five-star safety rating proves that GWM’ high-end off-road pickups will continue to deliver safe and worry-free mobility experiences for users worldwide, adhering to global safety standards.

