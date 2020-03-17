GWM achieves high-efficient production and stable export

As an important pillar of national economy, Chinese automobile industry is now faced with three great challenges: fighting against the novel coronavirus, resuming normal production and ensuring stable export. On March 13, a special program with the theme of fight against novel coronavirus and survey for work resumption from CCTV Live News Room turned to GWM and made 3′48″ in-depth reporting on the efforts made by GWM: through ups and downs on the way of fighting against the epidemic, GWM got hand-in-hand with all departments from different regions concerned to ensure stable production and complete vehicle export on time.

Through Ups and Downs, GWM Strives for New Complete Vehicle Export on Time

At a wharf of Tianjin Port, 1,557 sets of brand new HAVAL vehicles are being loaded in order, ready for shipment to Chile, Peru and Saudi Arabia. It is the first export order of GWM since work resumption this year.

On the way to guarantee effective prevention against virus infection on one hand and achieve orderly work resumption on the other hand during the epidemic, GWM found it difficult to resume overall normal production as the drive shaft supplier for HAVAL H6 was located at the hard-struck City–Wuhan.

Determined to ensure delivery of foreign orders on time, GWM acted quickly to coordinate with the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hebei, Tianjin and Hubei respectively as well as the relevant transport and commercial departments. As a result, it completed smooth transfer of the production module in Wuhan to Changchun plant that is of an equivalent intelligent production level.

After a 12-day beehive of activities including but not limited to four-region (Hebei, Hubei, Tianjin and Jilin) coordination and precision debugging of equipment, GWM succeeded in not only efficient and high-quality production of new vehicles but also delivery of the first export order on time since work resumption this year.

In fact, GWM has made sufficient preparations for work resumption. It established a quick emergency response mechanism in advance, got a full picture of the policies at origins of its purchased parts and the work resumption time of its suppliers; in particular, it sorted out a list of 85 suppliers in Hubei, the hardest struck region, and actively coordinated with the government sectors and enterprises concerned to guarantee effective supply of auto parts and orderly progress of production and export.

The novel coronavirus swept across the globe as Year 2020 came. Faced with downside auto market and outbreak of the epidemic, GWM first focused on effective prevention of virus infection and starting from February, it made deployment actively to help its nationwide production bases, dealers and part manufacturers resume work step by step. As a result, it achieved stable corporate production and operation.

At the same time, GWM worked earnestly to innovate its marketing pattern and introduced one-stop “cloud services” including “no touch” online consultancy, vehicle inspection, test drive and purchase, providing for the customers safe, trust-worthy and high-quality experiences and services.

To cope with the predicament respecting supply on the production chain, GWM launched its emergency response mechanism in advance and created conditions for production assurance. It made every effort to ensure normal delivery of foreign new vehicle orders, impressing the world with its trustworthiness as a Chinese auto brand.

Undoubtedly, the “cold winter” will pass and everything will finally come to life again. 2020, as the “Sprint Year” for GWM to advance towards the global market, GWM will hold tight its globalization strategy and keep injecting new vigor to the auto industry.

