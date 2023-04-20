Güstrow places order for 52 hydrogen buses

Güstrow-based carrier Rebus Regionalbus Rostock has ordered 52 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses, including five articulated models

Güstrow-based carrier Rebus Regionalbus Rostock has ordered 52 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses, including five articulated models. This is so far the largest Solaris’ single order for vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cell. The contract is to be completed by the end of 2024. According to the regional government, public transportation in Rostock County is to be based on hydrogen mobility in the coming years.

Solaris Bus & Coach was just awarded a record order for the delivery of hydrogen buses. The customer is Güstrow-based German carrier Rebus Regionalbus, responsible for operating public transportation in the Rostock region. The manufacturer will deliver a total of 52 hydrogen buses, 47 of which are 12-meter vehicles and five are articulated models. The contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

“Solaris has the widest range of zero-emission vehicles of any manufacturer in Europe. This, combined with our years of experience, provides great support for our customers in the process of transitioning to zero-emission public transportation. We believe that the future of this transformation lies in the synergy of different technologies. In this particular case, it was hydrogen that proved to be the best possible solution. I’m glad that Solaris hydrogen buses will soon become a symbol of sustainable mobility in the Rostock region”, says Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

Ultra-modern hydrogen fuel cell units will be installed in both ordered bus models – 70 kW in the 12-meter version, and 100 kW in the articulated model. The hydrogen system components will feature the highest safety systems available on the market. The hydrogen Solaris buses will be equipped with a Solaris High Power traction battery, the task of which will be to support the fuel cell in moments of peak power demand. The driving unit of the vehicles will be an electric central motor with a power of (respectively) 160 and 240 kW. The ordered Urbino hydrogen will also be equipped with a heat pump.

Along with the new buses, two hydrogen refueling stations will be built at two depots in Güstrow and Bad Doberan. The carrier’s goal is to operate local public transportation based on hydrogen technology.

Solaris is one of the European leaders in e-mobility solutions. The manufacturer’s hydrogen offering is an increasingly important part of its zero-emission portfolio – as interest in the technology among European carriers grows month by month. Until now, Solaris has already delivered more than 100 hydrogen Urbino units to transport operators from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Poland. Further 100 hydrogen units are in the production process. The articulated version of Solaris hydrogen bus, which was also on order from Regionalbus Rostock, is the latest model in Solaris’ portfolio. The Urbino 18 hydrogen had a launch in September 2022.

SOURCE: Solaris