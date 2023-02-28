GTI is coming home: Volkswagen is bringing the GTI Meeting to Wolfsburg

Big "GTI Coming Home" event for fans from 2024

Volkswagen is taking the legendary GTI Meeting at Lake Wörthersee into the future: From 2024, it will take place in the heart of the brand, in Wolfsburg. Near the Volkswagen plant, the “GTI Coming Home” event will welcome enthusiasts and fans of sporty Volkswagen models.

“Our GTI fans are of great importance to Volkswagen and that’s why the exchange with them is very dear to us,” says Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars. “For this reason, after the GTI Meeting at Lake Wörthersee was unfortunately cancelled, we decided pretty quickly to offer the GTI fan community in Wolfsburg a new home for the event. When planning the event, we also want to take into account the ideas of the fans, because it should above all be a meeting for them. Accordingly, we will certainly be able to offer some highlights and surprises in the coming year.”

GTI – these three letters have stood for sportiness, emotions and dynamics for almost half a century. The fan community all over the world continues to grow up to the present day, and the fans of the cult brand meet regularly in clubs and exchange information with each other in dedicated communities. Since 1982, the largest GTI Meet has traditionally taken place at Lake Wörthersee in Austria – but the local municipality Maria Wörth recently took the decision that it no longer wanted to host the annual event in future.

Volkswagen has decided to continue this tradition in Wolfsburg from next year: In addition to vehicle presentations, stage shows and club meets, there will be many other interesting events and surprises for GTI enthusiasts. The areas and infrastructure in Wolfsburg offer ideal prerequisites for welcoming a large number of visitors with their vehicles. Under the motto “Coming Home”, Volkswagen will make the Wolfsburg location the new home of the GTI fan community.

SOURCE: Volkswagen