Grupo Antolin wins the Plastics Recycling Award Europe for its sustainable headliner for vehicle interiors

The eco-friendly solution has been awarded in the category Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year

Grupo Antolin proudly announces that has won the prestigious Plastics Recycling Award Europe 2022 for its sustainable modular headliner for vehicle interiors. Antolin has been awarded in the category Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year.

This amazing achievement recognizes the first headliner substrate on the market produced by thermoforming different materials (PU foam, textile and plastic reinforcement) made from urban & post-consumer plastic waste and end of life tires. Thanks to this project, which is already being produced for the Volvo C40 Recharge, a fully electric SUV, Antolin aims to reduce waste and energy consumption during manufacturing and to meet the demand for eco-friendly interiors, something increasingly valued in car buyers’ choices. The successfully project has been the result of the collaboration between Grupo Antolin and some Tier 2 suppliers.

“As a world leader in vehicle headliners, Antolin has the cutting-edge technology, expertise, and capabilities to offer a more sustainable car interior trim by helping our customers to develop environmentally friendly solutions. The Wet PU technology has demonstrated to be the most competitive in terms of cost and quality, fulfilling at the same time the most demanding specifications from our clients”, says Enrique Fernandez, Advanced Engineering Director of Grupo Antolin’s Overheads Business Unit.

Organized jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) and Crain Communications, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 winners were announced on 23 June during the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam. This award recognizes achievement throughout the scope of the European plastics recycling industry. The awards offer an insight into current developments in recycled material usage, product design and innovative manufacturing.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin