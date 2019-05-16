Grupo Antolin opens its plant and Technical Center in Bamberg

Grupo Antolin, one of the world’s largest vehicle interior manufacturers, has opened its new facilities in Bamberg (Germany) specialized in the lighting business.

The new facilities feature the latest and most advanced technology and processes with the aim of making Bamberg into Grupo Antolin’s lead lighting electronics plant for supplying components to automobile manufacturers and the rest of the company’s plants. The ultimate goal is to deliver matchless customer service in terms of quality, deadlines, and costs.

In addition to the production plant, Bamberg also has a state-of-the-art Technical Center with world class experts who will focus on technological developments in the ambient lighting business such as the new generation of dynamic ambient lighting products. The Technical Center supports our teams in Mexico, the United States, China, India, and Europe.

The Bamberg facilities employ around 400 people (80 of them in the Technical Center) and can produce over 2,500 different items for the main premium carmakers.

In total €11.5 million has been invested in building the facilities, which replace the old plant, and the industrial launch of new lighting projects in Bamberg since 2018.

The new facilities in Bamberg are an example of Grupo Antolin’s solid commitment to developing its Lighting Business Unit, which has enormous potential for future growth. “Grupo Antolin can deliver an extensive and complete range of interior lighting to customers and do so on a global scale by leveraging our large industrial network”, said Ernesto Antolin, Chairman of Grupo Antolin, at the opening. “As part of our strategy to bring greater added value to our products, we are investing in developing new lighting solutions with an emphasis on electronics which can be combined with the decorative items that Grupo Antolin has focused on over recent months. All this enables us to offer complete integration of lighting in our doors, instrument panels, overheads, and sunvisors”, highlighted Ernesto Antolin.

Grupo Antolin is bolstering the industrial structure of its Lighting Business Unit worldwide as part of its investment plan. Last year it unveiled its new Guangzhou plant specializing in lighting for the Chinese market following investment coming to €2.6 million, and recently it secured an agreement with the Chinese HiRain group to develop new and innovative lighting solutions for the world’s largest car market.

The Lighting Business Unit closed last year with an 8% increase in sales up to €349 million. This year it is to launch nearly 30 new projects around the world.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin