Growing Stronger: Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 500th Nexa sales outlet

The 500th NEXA sales outlet inaugurated in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today inaugurated its 500th NEXA sales outlet, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. With this Maruti Suzuki’s sales network (ARENA, NEXA and Commercial) now extends to 3,925 outlets covering 2,577 towns and cities.

Thanking customers for their continued trust in brand Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers and our dealer partners for their continued trust in Maruti Suzuki. It is their unwavering support and enthusiasm that inspires us to continuously surpass our own limits and strive for excellence in everything we do.”

He further added, “We owe our success to customers, and it is always our endeavour to provide them with a delightful car ownership experience. One of the biggest reasons for customer satisfaction is proximity of network and buying experience at our sales outlets. As India is growing, the customer preferences are evolving. So, our continued focus is to surpass these preferences through our products and by offering them the best buying experience. The growing NEXA retail network and sales are a testimony to our sustained efforts to provide ‘Joy of Mobility’ to as many people as possible.”

Maruti Suzuki launched its NEXA retail channel in July 2015 to attract new categories of customers through unmatched car buying experience. Within a year of launching NEXA, the company successfully set up 100 NEXA sales outlets covering 94 cities. In FY 23-24, with sales of over 5.61 lakh vehicles, NEXA posted a growth of 54% over the previous financial year, outpacing the industry growth*. NEXA accounts for almost 30% of Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales. Maruti Suzuki’s popular models Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto are retailed through NEXA channel.

*Claim verified by JATO Dynamics on 24 July 2024

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki