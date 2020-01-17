Groupe Renault consolidates its positions in its core markets and maintains its global market share

In 2019, Groupe Renault sold 3,753,723 vehicles worldwide, down 3.4% (-130,550 vehicles of which -183,000 in the Iranian, Argentinean and Turkish markets) in a market that declined by 4.8%.

Worldwide sales of the group’s electric vehicles rose 23.5% to 62,447 vehicles. New ZOE, launched at the end of 2019, will be the flagship of the electric range in 2020. In the light commercial electric vehicle segment, Kangoo Z.E. remains the undisputed leader, with a growth of 19.2% to 10,349 vehicles. In China, the group launched Renault City K-ZE in November and recorded 2,658 sales in two months.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, the group volumes rose 0.7% to reach a new sales record. This record was achieved thanks to the performance of the Renault brand in Europe, which rose 3.6% in a market that grew by 2.8%.

Renault Pro+ maintained its two European leaderships for another year in terms of sales volumes for vans and light commercial vehicles, as well as sales of electric light commercial vehicles.

In Europe, sales rose 1.3% in a market up 1.2%.

Clio is the leader in the B-segment, with 45% of New Clio sales in the top-of-the-range version. Clio 4 is maintained in the range to provide a broader customer offering. Captur remains the leading SUV in its category. ZOE saw its volumes grow by 19.1% (47,027 vehicles).

The Dacia brand set a new sales record for the seventh consecutive year in Europe, with 564,854 vehicles sold (+10.4%). This increase was driven by the performance of Duster and Sandero.

In Russia, Groupe Renault led the way with a market share of 29%, up 1.4 points. Sales rose 2.3% in a market that contracted by 2.6%.

LADA sales rose 0.6% to 362,356 vehicles, confirming its leading position with a 20.7% market share. LADA Granta and LADA Vesta confirmed their position as the best-selling vehicles in Russia. In December 2019, the iconic Niva model joined the group.

The Renault brand also grew by 5.8% to 144,989 vehicles sold, thanks to the successful launch of Arkana in the second half.

In Brazil, sales volumes rose 11.3% to 239,174 vehicles and market share reached a record 9% (+0.3 point) thanks to the good results of Kwid. The market remained dynamic and grew by 7.4%.

In India, the group’s strategy is beginning to bear fruit. Renault is the only brand to make progress in 2019 in the passenger cars segment. Sales rose 7.9% in a market that contracted by 11.3%. The increase was mainly due to the successful launch of Triber and the success of New Kwid. Market share reached 2.5%, up 0.45 points compared to 2018.

Triber, the compact vehicle with unparalleled flexibility for transporting up to seven people, launched in August, has already recorded 24,142 sales, with more than half of these in the premium version. Triber is positioned in a segment that is expected to account for nearly 50% of the Indian market by 2022.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Renault